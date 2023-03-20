Francis Magalona’s school polo from ‘Bagsakan’ sold for over half a million pesos

Chito Miranda shared that Francis Magalona’s school polo used in the “Bagsakan” music video was sold for P620,000 in a fundraising auction for Gab Chee Kee’s medical needs.

“Bagsakan,” released in 2005, is a rap song by Chito featuring Gloc-9 and the late Francis M.

Meanwhile, the white polo used in the music video, is embroidered with the iconic three stars and sun with Francis’ name.

Miranda on Saturday took to social media to thank Boss Toyo for bidding for the shirt and other memorabilia sold in the fundraising auction.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nag-bid para sa polo na ginamit ni Sir Francis Magalona sa music video ng Bagsakan, lalo kay Boss Toyo na nanalo sa bidding, na sya ring nakabili ng polo ni Gloc9 for P80k, at sa polo ko for P150k (at yung ‘Halina sa Parokya’ puppets na nabili nya for 85k),” he said.

“Napakalaking tulong nito for Gab kasi lahat ng kinita sa pagbenta ng mga polo ay mapupunta sa kanya,” Chito added.

He also thanked the Magalona family for donating Francis M’s polo.

“Gusto ko rin magpasalamat kay @saabmagalona na naging tulay sa pag-coordinate namin kay Ma’am Pia para mahanap yung polo ni Sir Kiko, and aside from that, donated more than P300k mula sa shirt company nila na @linyalinya,” Chito said.



Pia Magalona, Francis’ wife, said the polo has a sentimental value to their family.

“I’m glad kasi ma-co-continue niya na mapaalam sa mga iba yung mga hindi na nakakilala kay France tapos iba yung impression so para ma-educate rin yung mga tao,” she said.

When Chito asked if she is willing to donate her husband’s polo, Pia instantly said yes.

Although she admitted that it was hard to let go of his husband’s belonging, Pia said she understands the situation of Gab and his family.

“I went to the same thing with Francis so I know and I understand it. Aside from the fact that you’re trying to fight for your life e iniisip mo financial, problemado ka doon,” she said.

On March 6, 2009, Francis M succumbed to leukemia or cancer of the blood.

In its latest update last March 11, Parokya ni Edgar announced that Gab is already out of the hospital. He was in the ICU for several months after he was diagnosed with lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

