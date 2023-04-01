Another proposal: Ebe Dancel fan couple gets engaged during ‘Sa Wakas’ concert

Another concert, another proposal.

A couple got engaged during the concert of Ebe Dancel on Friday evening.

After singing his hit song “Bawat Daan,” Ebe announced that fans Ryan and Christine just got engaged during the repeat of “Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration” concert on March 31, Friday at the 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City.

“Almost five years and they are about to get married,” Ebe said, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Ebe said the soon-to-be-groom informed the production team led by GNN Entertainment Productions about his engagement plan.

He also greeted the bride-to-be with a “happy birthday” as she is set to celebrate her birthday on Sunday.

A wedding photographer who was shooting the concert also captured moments during the engagement. He shared his observations in a Facebook post.

“Let’s talk about being in the right place at the right time. It was an exciting Friday night for me,” photographer Pepe Fernandez said.

“As I was taking random snaps of Ebe and the band, a guy from the crowd knelt down and propose to her girlfriend. I was just a few steps away but the sea of people watching is so thick that I had a hard time moving close to them from where I was. Almost moved [mountains] just to get there on time. Lol. Wasn’t able to find a better angle but fairly made it in time (I guess) before the guy popped the question. Her girlfriend said YES. They cried and hugged,” the photographer wrote.

“Ebe ask them to come on stage thereafter and congratulated them. This all happened while Ebe was singing Bawat Daan. It was that time when the lyrics says, ‘ikaw ang dulo gitna at simula.’ What a moment it truly was. It was magical,” he added.



This was not the first time a couple got engaged during “Bawat Daan.”

During the first run of “Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration,” a couple also got engaged when “Bawat Daan” was played.

The award-winning track released in 2015, “Bawat Daan,” is often used in weddings and wedding videos.

“Lahat na lang kinakasal sa ‘Bawat daan. ako na lang hindi.” Ebe quipped.

Ebe performed “Bawat Daan” during the “Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration Repeat” which celebrates the legacy of his former band Sugarfree’s debut album titled “Sa Wakas.” He performed 23 songs along with his band, drummer Mitch Singson and The Manila String Machine.

“Mas naenjoy ko itong show na ito kasi wala na ‘yung kaba, wala na ‘yung pressure. Kailangan ko lang tumugtog sa inyo,” the musician said.

Ebe also dedicated the show to his fans and friend, Parokya Ni Edgar’s Gab Chee Kee.

Gab made a quick appearance during the show months after he was hospitalized due to lymphoma-induced pneumonia. Part of the earnings of the music event will be donated to the Parokya ni Edgar guitarist’s medical expenses.

