Barbie Almalbis to celebrate 25th anniv with concert featuring former bands, Hungry Young Poets, Barbie’s Cradle

Filipino alt-rock icon Barbie Almalbis is set to reunite with her former bands, Hungry Young Poets and Barbie’s Cradle in a concert for her 25th year in the music industry.

With this reunion and celebration of Barbie’s musical prowess and career, the concert titled “Firewoman: 25 Years of Barbie Almalbis” is expected to be filled with vigor, nostalgia and appreciation.

This concert was conceived last year to honor Barbie’s contribution to Original Pilipino Music and her staying power with anthems that remains impactful to listeners of all ages.

In her silver anniversary concert, Barbie will be performing some of the biggest and most notable hits in her career in three separate sets, as a frontwoman of the two bands and as a solo artist who made a mark in the industry.



Barbie considers this concert that would chronicle her career as one of those who helped build Pinoy rock what it is as present as a “dream.”

“While this is truly a dream for me, it was GNN Entertainment Productions who first believed it could happen and conceptualized the show,” Barbie said.

She shared that she reached out to former band members Ricci Gurango, Franklin Benitez, Rommel de la Cruz, Wendell Garcia and Kakoy Legaspi, who were all excited to perform with her in this concert.

“Ricci, who now lives in the US, is coming home to the Philippines for the show,” she added.

The “Tabing Ilog” hitmaker said that she looks forward to share the stage with these musicians who taught her a lot over the years.

“I’m just so excited to play alongside some of my old friends, who also happen to be some my favorite musicians,” Barbie said in an official press statement.

“We have so many great memories, making music, touring, and growing up together. They’ve taught me so much over the years. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity to jam with all of them on the show. I’m also looking forward to sharing the stage with many other artists I admire,” she added.

Aside from her fellow bands, the concert will also feature performances by some of the country’s finest acts such as Sandwich, Gab Alipe of Urbandub, Clara Benin, I Belong To The Zoo, Kai del Rio, and Bird.

Meanwhile, the OPM icon expressed gratitude for her success as a musician and woman which she attributed to her team and loved ones.

“I’m so grateful to still be playing, making music, and enjoying it a lot. It helps that I’m not doing it alone: my husband, who also loves music, helps me, especially during times when I find it hard to write. He’s a constant sounding board for ideas. Our daughter Stina has been joining in a lot lately too. I’m also so grateful for an excellent team: our manager Tommy, road manager Morris, and the band: Karel, Nikko, and Jonard. And of course, the one who holds the whole thing together,” Barbie said.

“So much of my career was something I didn’t plan, so I always do my best to look to God and follow where he takes me. Music is such a gift; I’m praying I get to do it until I’m old and gray,” she added.

The “Firewoman:25 Years of Barbie Almalbis” will be held at the 123 Block in Mandala Park on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 2 p.m. onwards. It was the same venue where Barbie and fellow OPM icons Acel Bisa, Hannah Romawac, Lougee Basabas, Aia de Leon, and Kitchie Nadal staged their thanksgiving and listening party titled “Tanawin.”

READ: Pinoys look forward to female OPM icons’ ‘Tanawin’ thanksgiving, listening party this month

The silver anniversary concert is presented by GNN Entertainment Productions, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, Backspacer Records, JB Music, Nova Wellness Store, and 123 Block.