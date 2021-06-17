Superhero film based on Parokya ni Edgar’s ‘Mang Jose’ to have world premiere

“Mang Jose,” a Filipino superhero film based on a Parokya ni Edgar song, is set to premiere at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea next month.

The festival will run from July 8 to 15.

“Kamsahamnida, BIFAN! D’yan na unang maghahasik ng lagim tuwing sasapit ang dilim si Mang Jose!” the production company Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects wrote.

In February last year, Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects teased fans with stills from the film showing that the titular character “Mang Jose” will star actor and comedian Janno Gibbs.

Meanwhile, Mikoy Morales is set to play Tope, and Manilyn Reynes will play King Ina, the Queen of Turborats, respectively.

The song where the film was based on was released by the Filipino band in 2005. It’s a single about a superhero that promises to save you, as long as you can pay the price.

In a Facebook post, the film director Rayner Brizuela expressed his gratitude towards Parokya for their songs. He added that “Mang Jose” is the most striking song for him, which had an impact on his film career.

“Ewan ko ba, tuwing naririnig ko, intro pa lang, parang may gustong kumawalang kwento sa akin. Lagi kong naiisip, wala bang sequel yung music video? Wala bang gagawa ng pelikula o serye tungkol sa kanya?” he wrote.

The Philippine film entry is under VIVA films, produced by Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas. Jadaone and Villegas are behind the films “Fan Girl,” “Exes Baggage,” “Alone/Together,” “Never Not Love You,” “Love You to the Stars and Back,” “English Only, Please,” and “That Thing Called Tadhana.”

Brizuela, on the other hand, is the director of “Asuang,” a finalist at the Cinema One Originals 2018, and was nominated for Best Screenplay at Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences 2019.

The director mentioned that this film is his “love letter” to the rock band and to everyone struggling to attain their dreams.

“Itong Mang Jose ay Love letter ko para sa inyo Parokya ni Edgar,” Brizuela wrote.

“Love letter rin ito para sa lahat ng nangangarap at pasuko na. Pruwebang makukuha mo rin lahat ng gusto at kailangan mo. Minsan di sa paraang gusto mo, pero makukuha mo! Ilaban niyo lang!” he added.

The filmmaker aspires to also see “Mang Jose” in Philippine cinemas hopefully after the pandemic.