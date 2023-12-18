Why ‘Lolo Sir’ is trending amid veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez’s demise

“Lolo Sir” became among the top trending phrases on local Twitter following reports of the death of veteran film and television actor Ronaldo Valdez.

The Quezon City Police District on Sunday confirmed that the septuagenarian passed away.

Ronaldo was survived by his children, actor-comedian Janno Gibbs and actress Melissa Gibbs.

The seasoned actor’s on-screen career spanned nearly six decades as he appeared in various films and television shows after being discovered by the late “Comedy King” Dolphy in the mid-1960s.

One of Ronaldo’s last projects was ABS-CBN’s romantic comedy-drama series “2 Good 2 Be True,” the comeback primetime teleserye of the previous KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla) tandem after starring in “La Luna Sangre” together.

The pair publicly confirmed their separation last November.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor in the series played the role of Sebastian “Hugo” Agcaoili or “Lolo Sir,” an elderly billionaire with Alzheimer’s disease and a broken soul who was redeemed by love and forgiveness.

His co-star, Kathryn, was among those who got emotional following reports of his passing.

The actress played the role of Ali, a hardworking nurse who becomes his legal guardian.

When the series ended, Kathryn previously dedicated a heartfelt tribute post to Ronaldo whom she fondly described as the “lolo” or grandfather she never had.

The actress also said she was his “greatest fan” ever since “Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe” and “Ang Munting Paraiso,” two of Ronaldo’s projects.

Following Ronaldo’s passing, Kathryn took to Instagram Stories to share clips and pictures of the actor and her moments with him offscreen.

Other personalities who paid tribute to “Lolo Sir” was ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas, who called the actor as “among the best and most prolific actors of Philippine cinema.”

“His swan song ‘2 Good 2 Be True’ showcased his range and versatility. Will always remember him as mahal na Conde in ‘Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe’ (1996). Rest in power, Lolo Sir!” Ariel said.

Meme page PGAG also shared stills of Kathryn with the seasoned actor.

“Pahinga ka na po sa heaven, Lolo Sir,” it said with emojis.

pahinga ka na po sa heaven lolo sir 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LW1fGIdbct — PGAG (@PGAG_PH) December 18, 2023

A social media user described Ronaldo’s moments in “2 Good 2 Be True” as something that feels “like a hug.”

“The warmth he brought through his portrayal of Lolo Sir goes beyond our screens. Sir Ronaldo Valdez isn’t just Kath’s ‘Lolo I never had’ — lolo natin siyang lahat. Rest easy, Sir Ron. Long live the legacy you left,” the user wrote.

his moments in 2g2bt feel like a hug. the warmth he brought through his portrayal of lolo sir goes beyond our screens. sir ronaldo valdez isn’t just kath’s “lolo i never had” – lolo natin siyang lahat. rest easy, sir ron. long live the legacy you left. 🕊️pic.twitter.com/Sb7bBgaACV — mayari (@BOXOFFICEQUEEN) December 17, 2023

A Twitter account sharing Kapamilya updates posted Ronaldo’s supposed last Instagram post to Kathryn, where he called her his “very much [loved] 5th [fifth] apo.”

“You will now and forever be my very much love 5th apo.” – Last IG post of Lolo Sir to Kathryn 💔😭 Matatandaang huling magkasama sila sa hit teleseryeng ‘2 Good To Be True’, na pinagbibidahan nina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.#RIPLoloSir 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ibboDjhgt4 — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) December 17, 2023

Actor Romnick Sarmenta also posted the following: “Lolo sir”

It was accompanied by emojis of a black heart and heart hands finger gesture.

Lolo sir 🖤🫰🏼 — Romnick Sarmenta (@Relampago1972) December 17, 2023

Ronaldo as ‘Lolo Sir’

Ronaldo’s memorable portrayal of his role on the hit TV series was described as “riveting” by ABS-CBN Entertainment since “not only did he make us cry, but also compelled us to ponder the meaning of life.”

“The sharp acting skills and endearing charisma of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez did not fade despite being in the industry for over five decades. Proof is his ‘2 Good 2 Be True’ character Lolo Hugo or Lolo Sir becoming a household name,” an article said.

It then recalled some of Ronaldo’s scenes as “Lolo Sir.”

“Most of the series’ monumental scenes rest on Ronaldo’s shoulders like his first ‘demented episode’ that involved hallucinations, seeing and hearing his daughter Hannah (Michelle Vito)’s fury,” it said.

“While his amazing dialogues are always a welcome treat, sometimes he moves us with scenes that speak louder than words,” the article added.

“The monumental episode where Eloy and Ali found him in his old house demonstrating the dance Eloy learned from his mother was mesmerizing for its quiet sentimentality. There was Lolo Hugo, in a state of illusion, slow dancing with his beloved Hannah while Eloy watched in bewilderment, then saw his mother’s photos kept by Lolo Sir,” it said.

The article also mentioned Ronaldo’s moments with Kathryn.

“The luminary found his perfect match in Kathryn, who was more than capable of keeping on par with his dramatic brilliance. One of his most outstanding performances in the series is when he appointed Ali as his legal guardian. Ronaldo’s unfading magic was made for such touching moments,” it said.

Apart from “2 Good 2 Be True,” the actor was also known for portraying KFC’s first Filipino colonel or the iconic face of the fast food brand — Colonel Sanders.

Other projects of Ronaldo include “Seven Sundays,” “Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang,” “The Mistress,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Ina, Kapatid, Anak” and “May Minamahal,” among others.

In his nearly six-decade career, the actor won six awards for his performances in “May Minamahal” and “Nasaan ang Puso?”

He was also feted the Golden Screen TV Awards’ Helen Vela Lifetime Achievement Award for Drama in 2015.