‘The lolo I never had’: Kathryn pens letter of gratitude to ‘2 Good 2 Be True’ co-star Ronaldo Valdez

“I’ve been your greatest fan since ‘Cedie’ and ‘[Ang] Munting Paraiso.'”

Kathryn Bernardo admitted this in a heartfelt thank you letter to veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez, her co-star in Netflix’s “2 Good 2 Be True”, after the series concluded last week.

Ronaldo played Hugo Agcaoili or Lolo Sir, an elder billionaire who has Alzheimer’s disease.

He is also the grandfather of Eloy, portrayed by Daniel Padilla. He is a mechanic and law student who advocates for equality.

Kathryn’s character Ali, meanwhile, is the nurse of Lolo sir. She dreams of becoming a doctor.

RELATED: How KathNiel reacted to their iconic movie scenes | Kathryn Bernardo lauded for Ali’s FAST Method scene in ‘2 Good 2 Be True’

Kathryn and Ronaldo’s interaction while shooting the series bonded the two.

In the letter, which Kathryn shared on Instagram, the actress recalled that working with Ronaldo was just a dream back then.

“My dearest lolo sir, I don’t know where to begin…but maybe let’s start with a fun fact? I’ve been your greatest fan since Cedie and Munting Paraiso. Whenever people ask me, ‘Sino gusto mo makatrabaho?’, my immediate answer would be ‘Mr. Ronaldo Valdez’,” Kathryn said.

“Fast forward to 2021, it seemed like God answered my prayer because you agreed to do this project with us. You probably have no idea how much it meant to me and how excited I was,” she added.

Kathryn also accompanied her letter with her favorite photos and videos she had of her colleague.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath)

Ronaldo has been in the entertainment industry for around 50 years.

He has also won several awards in acting, including the Helen Vela Lifetime Achievement Award for Drama in 2015.

‘The lolo I never had’

Kathryn further recalled how nervous and shy she was around the veteran actor.

She admitted trying to make small talk, take a photo with Ronaldo and get to know him more during shooting.

Eventually, the “Hello, Love, Goodbye” star then said she was surprised that they “clicked.”

“We just clicked. I had no idea you were as matakaw and into sweets just like me! And ooops, pareho din tayo iyakin,” Kathryn said.

She also reminisced the noteworthy conversations and moments she had with Ronaldo, who she fondly called “Tito Ron” either before or during the shooting of “2 Good 2 Be True” episodes.

Kathryn then turned emotional and expressed how much she would miss her “favorite person” since the show has already concluded.

“I won’t get to go to your dressing room just to hug you whenever I feel sleepy or moody, I won’t be able to help you with your phone anymore whenever you get confused, I won’t get to eat all the yummy meals with you as often. I won’t get to do scenes with my favorite person anymore,” she said.

The 26-year-old actress ended her letter with an expression of deep gratitude for all the memories she shared while filming the series.

Kathryn also said that she will keep on checking up on him even if she becomes “makulit”.

“I love you so much, my lolo sir! Alipot and Kath are both lucky to have experienced this journey with you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Tito Ron,” Kathryn said.

“You are the lolo I never had,” she added.