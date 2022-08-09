Kathryn Bernardo lauded for Ali’s FAST Method scene in ‘2 Good 2 Be True’

Ms. Ali, are you a nurse po? Yes, she is!

Filipinos including members of the medical community praised the television series “2 Good 2 Be True” and lead star Kathryn Bernardo for accurately showing how to detect warning signs among stroke victims.

Bernardo, who portrays the role of Ali, a nurse, performed the FAST method to identify if Lolo Hugo Agcaoili, played by the actor Ronaldo Valdez had a stroke attack.

FAST stands for facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, and time.

Ali immediately asked the patient to sit down and unbuttoned his polo.

After noticing that the patient had the symptoms, Ali immediately asked for help to bring the patient to the hospital.

Aside from the signs noted by Ali, other stroke symptoms may include numbness of a particular body part, confusion, difficulties in seeing and walking, and severe headache. This is according to the American Stroke Association.

“As a nursing student na-amaze talaga ako kung pano ginamit ni Ali sa 2g2bt yung FAST method, nakaka proud ang production team ng 2g2bt! Details to details talaga pati yung pag endorse niya sa doctor pagdating nila sa hospital, 11 out of 10!” a Twitter user said.

“Shout out to @bernardokath for delivering her role like a professional nurse. Reminds me of my clinical days,” an online user wrote.

A nurse also commended the trending scene for being “well researched.”

“Kudos to Kathryn Bernardo for this scene and to lolo sir, too! Well done, ABS-CBN! Well-researched! I hope all the medical emergencies are researched & portrayed properly like this!” the nurse said on Twitter.

“It’s nice for the public to know the early signs and symptoms of stroke,” she added.

Another individual said that is a great way to inform the public, given that stroke is a known fatal cardiovascular disease.

As noted in a study titled Current State of Stroke Care in the Philippines, stroke is the leading cause of disability and death in the country.

