How KathNiel reacted to their iconic movie scenes

Netflix Philippines recently released a video that brought back some popular scenes of the love team dubbed “KathNiel” ahead of the premiere of their new series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

In the video on Tuesday, April 19, real-life-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla shared some interesting anecdotes behind their movies “Barcelona: A Love Untold (2016)” and “The Hows of Us (2018).”

Both movies can be streamed on the entertainment service platform.

“’2 Good 2 Be True’ or just too good, periodt? KathNiel will see you on Netflix (72 hours before anywhere else!) on May 13,” Netflix said.

2 Good 2 Be True or just too good, periodt? KathNiel will see you on Netflix (72 hours before anywhere else!) on May 13 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bX8jRn8lzE — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) April 18, 2022

The couple first reacted to an iconic confrontation scene in their 2016 film.

Kathryn shared that the shooting took the whole night until the morning to finish. Daniel added that it was like an “exam.”

“Ang hirap, parang exam talaga,” he said.

“Tapos pag pupunta ka sa set, alam mo yung lines mo or else,” Kathryn added.

They then moved on to watch two popular scenes from “The Hows of Us.”

These parts were their intense argument in the kitchen and the confrontation between Georgina, Kathryn’s character, and Primo, Daniel’s character, under the rain.

They were soon used as reaction images in online conversations, generated into memes and even imitated on TikTok videos.

The kitchen scene, in particular, was previously juxtaposed to a similar scene on Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” which was released in November 2021.

READ: Juxtaposed: ‘The Hows of Us’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’

Kathryn shared that the movie’s director Cathy Garcia-Molina asked her to write the things she got tired of to prepare for it.

“So pumili siya sa mga pagod na yon na yung iba talaga inincorporate doon sa script,” she said.

For the dramatic moment under the rain, Kathryn and Daniel recounted that the latter was shivering during taping.

“Ikaw kaya magpaulan sa Tagaytay kung hindi ka manginig,” the actor quipped.

By the end of the clip, they invited their fans to watch their much-awaited series on Netflix on May 13 and on television on May 16.

“See you on Netflix!” the couple said.

On the same day, ABS-CBN also released the official trailer of the series online.

According to the trailer, “2 Good 2 Be True” follows Ali (Kathryn), a nurse who tracks down Eloy (Daniel), a petty thief who stole something from her during a party in a hotel.

Romance soon sparked between the two as Eloy tried to find the truth behind his father’s arrest.

The show is produced by RGE Unit and directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar.