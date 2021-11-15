Juxtaposed: ‘The Hows of Us’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’

The 2018 blockbuster “The Hows of Us” once again gained online buzz after some Filipino fans of Taylor Swift likened the Filipino movie to the latter’s “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

Swift released the nearly fifteen-minute film on YouTube and some selected theaters in the United States last Saturday (Philippine time).

It starred the singer herself as well as “Strangers Things” actress Sadie Sink and “Teen Wolf” actor Dylan O’Brien.

Swift also helmed its production as the writer and director. The cinematography was shot by Rina Young.

Similar to the title, the movie visualizes the heartbreaking story told in the newer version of the song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

This was among the 30 tracks in her re-recorded album “Red (Taylor’s Version).” It was released Friday (Philippine time).

Filipino fans or “Swifties” joined other fans in the world who immediately made several keywords related to “Taylor Swift” and her rerecorded album trend.

READ: ‘Collective nostalgia’: Filipino Swifties get emotional as Taylor Swift drops re-recorded ‘Red’

This excitement continued after the short film was released.

Amid the cheers for Swift, some Filipinos noticed the kitchen scene between Sink and O’Brien where they were arguing was similar to one of the scenes from “The Hows of Us.”

The Filipino romantic drama stars popular love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. It was directed by award-winning filmmaker Cathy Garcia-Molina.

The story follows the struggles of a young couple in a long-term relationship.

In the scene being talked about, the couple were also arguing in the kitchen while Bernardo was also washing dishes.

Filipino Swifities shared screenshots and video clips of this on Twitter.

“All Too Well (Cathy Garcia-Molina Version) [From the Vault],” one Twitter user wrote.

All Too Well (Cathy Garcia-Molina Version) [From the Vault] pic.twitter.com/IaBZ38xa42 — Netizen Patroller (@scorsaguin) November 13, 2021

One fan even edited it and added “All Too Well” audio playing in the background.

I added the music💔 pic.twitter.com/HKw31DQCjg — 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗚 𝗜𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗡 𝗛𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗔 𝗕𝗨𝗪𝗔𝗡 (@IngridPrimo8) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, some Filipinos joked about costly electricity bills and related it to a scene on “All Too Well” where Sink and O’Brien danced while the refrigerator door was left open.

This gained traction and reached Meralco, an electric distribution company in the Philippines.

“Fellow Swifties, while it’s romantic to dance around the kitchen, if you leave your refrigerator door open and dance to its light, it would cost P9.79/day*,” Meralco said.

“But wouldn’t it be better to dance beside Christmas tree lights kahit all-night slow dancing pa yan, which will cost around P0.30/hour*?” it added.

As of writing, the short film has already garnered 28.1 million views on YouTube and is the top trending video for music on the same platform.

The Red Taylor’s Version, meanwhile, is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.