‘Collective nostalgia’: Filipino Swifties get emotional as Taylor Swift drops re-recorded ‘Red’

Several keywords related to Taylor Swift and her album “Red” landed on Twitter Philippines’ top trending list on Friday following the release of the re-recorded version of the album.

Among the keywords that made it to the top 10 of the trending list are the following:

#RedTaylorsVersion

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“I almost do”

Jake Gyllenhaal

“Ronan”

“The last time”

“Girl at home”

“Everything I Do”

The keywords were accompanied by emotional tweets of fans who misses the album and were delighted by the re-recorded version.

One Twitter user dubbed the feeling as “collective nostalgia.”

“The collective nostalgia over #RedTaylorsVersion album is just—My generation grew up with this album and now we’re listening to the new versions as young adults and the magic is still there,” the Twitter user wrote with pleading face emoji.

Others called the “collective reaction” a “collective heartbreak” and “collective mental breakdown.”

Taylor Swift fandom explaining their collective reaction to All Too Well #AllTooWellTenMinuteVersion #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/VcSjQbfixA — Audre (@adrinsight) November 12, 2021

“I love how our generation just has a collective heartbreak that @taylorswift13 DEFINED. We are UNITED by this,” a Twitter user said.

“I love how as a collective we are all absolutely one giant mess,” another tweeted.

The Department of Transportation Metro Rail Transit-3 joined the chorus of excited fans of Taylor after she released her much-anticipated album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on November 12.

It announced the release of the re-recorded album to its followers.

“Imagine hearing these songs habang bumabiyahe ka sa MRT-3 (thinking emoji) Hello to all Swifties! RED (Taylor’s Version) album is out! (scarf emoji),” the agency wrote.

It also attached a screenshot of the album’s songs on Spotify where the single “All Too Well” was being streamed.

Imagine hearing these songs habang bumabiyahe ka sa MRT-3 🤔 Hello to all Swifties! RED (Taylor’s Version) album is out! 🧣🧣🧣#DOTrPH 🇵🇭#DOTrMRT3#SulongMRT3 pic.twitter.com/f4mSBQ4c0t — DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) November 12, 2021

The Facebook version of the post also included a graphic with a text asking passengers: Do you want to hear RED (Taylor’s Version) in MRT-3 trains?



Behind the remake

In a special message posted online, Taylor thanked her fans, collectively called “Swifties,” for the opportunity to re-record her 2012 album of the same title.

“It never would have been possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me,” Taylor said.

“Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out,” she added.

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021

The album has a total of 30 tracks. It comprises the re-recorded original tracks including hits “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Taylor also added songs titled “From the Vault” or songs that were meant to be included in the original album.

Moreover, the 31-year-old singer also released the ten-minute version of the well-loved song “All Too Well” as a gift to her fans.

Following its release, the official hashtag #RedTaylorsVersion and the song titles in the album immediately dominated Twitter Philippines.

The main hashtag itself has over 500,000 tweets as of writing.

Some organizations also joined in the celebration on Twitter.

University of the Philippines’ Silakbo, UP’s music organization, shared a gif that allows its followers to tap to find out the “Red” song that fits them.

“Which RED (Taylor’s Version) Song are you? (red scarf emoji) TAP THE GIF (sparkling emoji) to find out which Red song you are when it comes to this ruthless game called love,” the group said.

‼️ATTENTION SWIFTIES‼️ Which RED (Taylor’s Version) Song are You? 🧣 TAP THE GIF ✨ to find out which Red song you are when it comes to this ruthless game called Love! ❤️ Quote this tweet with the result and tag your friends! pic.twitter.com/9MwNlndCgQ — UP Silakbo (@SilakboUP) November 11, 2021

Netflix Philippines, on the other hand, shared a still photo from the American series “New Girl” and wrote: “Ma, I might be okay but I’m not fine at all (pleading emoji).”

Ma, I might be okay but I’m not fine at all 🥺️ pic.twitter.com/DVV6RnPVo9 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) November 12, 2021

University of Santo Tomas’ official publication, The Varsitarian, also posted a graphic saying its team is “breaking down” in response to Philstar.com’s GIF.

Several personalities, including vice-presidential daughter Aika Robredo, also tweeted their sentiments about Taylor and her tracks.

missed out on taylor swift’s red era before. im not gonna let it happen again. brb im gonna listen to the whole album. break na muna tayo @ricoblanco — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) November 12, 2021

“And there we are again when nobody had to know.

You kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath.

Secret prayer, and we’d swear to remember it all too well.” 🎶🎵 Kaya pa? Happy Friday, mga ka-Swifties!! #RedTaylorsVersion — Aika Robredo (@aikarobredo) November 12, 2021

TAYLOR ILOVEYOU FOREVER — Esnyr (@esnyrrr) November 12, 2021

Taylor’s re-recorded albums were the fulfillment of her grand plan to regain ownership of her original music, that is, her first six albums.

This plan came after her master recordings of these albums were reportedly sold to businessman Scooter Braun in 2020.

