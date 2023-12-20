Social media users slam sharing of leaked Ronaldo Valdez footage

(Updated 12:50 p.m.) Social media users called out fellow netizens who are spreading the leaked footage of the discovery of the body of late veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez who died on Sunday.

Reports said the septuagenarian was found sitting in a chair in his home with gunshot wounds and holding a gun in one hand when his driver, Angelito Oclarit, found his body.

Ronaldo was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) previously said it would release the findings of its investigation into the cause of death once they have gathered “all relevant facts and evidence.”

It also urged the public “to refrain from concluding and respect the family’s request to grieve in private.”

“The QCPD extends its heartfelt condolences for the reported death of James Ronald Dulaca Gibbs yesterday, December 18, 2023,” the police said in a press statement before.

“As of today, QCPD is currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death of Mr. James Gibbs a.k.a. Ronaldo Valdez,” the QCPD added.

“We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence. We assure the public that any findings from the investigation will be officially released,” the police said.

Actor-comedian Janno Gibbs, one of Ronaldo’s children, also appealed to the public to give them privacy in their grieving moment.

Despite the repeated calls for privacy and respect, however, some Filipinos were discovered to be sharing or uploading videos of Ronaldo when he was found in his home by the respondents.

The act infuriated some social media users who called them out. These include Jamela Santos, the talent manager of Ronaldo.

In a Facebook post, Jamela shared a screengrab condemning those who posted and shared videos of the late actor.

“Stop this!!!!! Do I have a friend from NBI? Please help!!!” she exclaimed, referring to the National Bureau of Investigation.

“Why can people be soooo cruel!!!! I can’t believe it!!!! Ano, para maka-scoop kayo???? Para mag-trending kayo?????!!!!” Jamela said in the screengrab, referring to the videos.

“How can you be soooo low! Mga walang respeto!!!!! A GOOD and a brilliant man like him doesn’t deserve this!!!!! Babalik [sa inyo] lahat ng ginawa [niyo]!!!! It’s just a matter of time,” she added.

Other concerned Filipinos likewise had the same appeal.

“‘WAG [KAYONG] BASTOS! ‘WAG [NIYO] NA IPAKALAT ‘YUNG VIDEO! SOBRANG TRIGERRING [NIYA] AT KAHIT RESPETO [NA LANG] SANA SA PAMILYA AT MGA MAHAL SA BUHAY NI SIR RONALDO,” a user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform said.

“I received a video of Ronaldo Valdez’s crime scene. This should be confidential. The Gibbs family should seek legal advice for this. Nobody [could’ve leaked] this but the responding team,” another user commented.

A lawyer interviewed by the Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP) said that Ronaldo’s family can file a case against the uploader.

“Puwedeng maghain ng reklamo. It’s a criminal case,” the lawyer, whom PEP didn’t identify, said.

“But even then, sa civil code, may violation of privacy ‘yan. Damages pa rin,” the lawyer added.

“Dapat igalang ‘yung mga ganyang moment. Kawawa naman,” the lawyer further said.

Meanwhile, reports said the Philippine National Police is set to relieve two QCPD personnel who leaked the crime scene video involving the late veteran actor.

Ronaldo’s legacy

Ronaldo’s on-screen career spanned nearly six decades after he was discovered by the late “Comedy King” Dolphy in the mid-1960s.

He was known for portraying “Lolo Sir” in the KathNiel-starrer “2 Good 2 Be True” and for being KFC’s first Filipino colonel or the iconic face of the fast food brand — Colonel Sanders.

Ronaldo also appeared in “Seven Sundays,” “Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang,” “The Mistress,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Ina, Kapatid, Anak” and “May Minamahal,” among others.

The showbiz luminary won six awards for his performances in “May Minamahal” and “Nasaan ang Puso?”

He was also feted the Golden Screen TV Awards’ Helen Vela Lifetime Achievement Award for Drama in 2015.

