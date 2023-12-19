‘Yakap’: Support pour in for Janno Gibbs after post about dad Ronaldo Valdez

Several celebrities offered support for actor-comedian Janno Gibbs who confirmed his father’s demise on his Instagram account on Monday.

“It is with great sorrow that I confirm my father’s passing,” he wrote on December 18, referring to late veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

“The family would like to request that you respect our privacy in our grieving moment. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated,” Janno added.

Several personalities from the showbiz industry took to the comments section to express their condolences and sympathy following the demise of the luminary in local entertainment.

“My brother. Hugs and prayers offered for you and the family,” singer Ogie Alcasid wrote.

“My heartfelt condolences and prayers. Yakap na mahigpit, kapatid. He will be missed. May God’s perpetual light shine upon Tito Ron,” veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache said.

“Our deepest condolences,” actor Aga Muhlach said.

“Condolence, kuya Janno, yakap po mahigpit,” host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros commented.

“Deepest condolences and prayers, Sir, at sa buong pamilya…” TV host Jhong Hilario wrote.

“My deepest condolences. So sorry for your loss…” soul singer Jaya commented.

“Our deepest sympathy,” TV and radio host and presenter Amy Perez wrote.

Veteran actor John Arcilla also commented a rose emoji on Janno’s post. “Brother,” the former wrote.

“My deepest condolences. Prayers to the whole family,” actress-singer Vina Morales commented.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on December 17 confirmed the death of Ronaldo. It did not give further details but appealed to the public against concluding and urged them to let the family grieve in private.

The QCPD on December 18 said that it is “conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death” of the showbiz luminary.

Police Major Don Don Llapitan, chief of the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, confirmed that Ronaldo was found in his room with a gunshot wound.

The actor was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Ronaldo’s on-screen career started after he was discovered by the late “Comedy King” Dolphy in the mid-1960s.

He has since portrayed both protagonistic and antagonistic roles as an actor, appearing in “2 Good 2 Be True,” “Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe,” “Ang Munting Paraiso,” “Seven Sundays,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “May Minamahal,” among others.

