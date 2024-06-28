‘Ninakaw ang video ko at ginagamit nila’: Amy Perez flags fake endorsement

“It’s Showtime” host Amy Perez warned the public about a fake endorsement post using her name and image to promote a supposed product.

The TV personality on June 23 shared a screengrab of a Facebook post by the page “Dr. Alvin – Skin Care & Spa” which featured her name, a fake quote and her image.

“Amy Perez shares: “OMG, 60 years old but everyone…

Her image was juxtaposed with physician and content creator Alvin Francisco, also known as “Doc Alvin” on social media.

“WARNING. I DON’T USE OR ENDORSE THIS PRODUCT! NINAKAW ANG VIDEO KO AT GINAGAMIT NILA,” Amy said on her post.

“MAG-INGAT PO TAYO! And HELLO, wala pa akong 60 years old,” she added with emojis of laughing and angry faces.

The television presenter is 54 years old.

⚠️ WARNING ⚠️

I DON’T USE OR ENDORSE THIS PRODUCT! NINAKAW ANG VIDEO KO AT GINAGAMIT NILA. MAG INGAT PO TAYO! And HELLO wala pa akong 60 years old.😂😂😡😡 pic.twitter.com/gYlzScNFMm — Amy Perez (@tyangamyp) June 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Alvin also took to his Facebook page to warn his followers of online posts using his name and image to sell supplements and other products.

“Wala po akong binebentang Gluta Gummies, Collagenax, apple cider, Nature Glow, etc. Lahat po ‘yan ay scam at ginagamit lang ang mukha ko. Maging maingat po tayo,” he said on June 23.

The physician also published another post, saying he has “no connection” with any of the products mentioned.

Last year, the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital also warned the public about a Facebook page using its name to endorse products claiming to cure diabetes.

RELATED: UP-PGH warns public against fake FB page using name to endorse products