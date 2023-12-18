Public urged to avoid drawing conclusions about Ronaldo Valdez’s death

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday called on the public to refrain from drawing conclusions related to the death of seasoned actor Ronaldo Valdez.

QCPD confirmed the death of the septuagenarian on Sunday, December 17.

Ronaldo’s passing greatly affected the public, making the words “Lolo Sir” trend on X (formerly Twitter).

Actress Kathryn Bernardo, among those who worked with Ronaldo on one of his last projects, paid tribute to him in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Lolo Sir” is a reference to Ronaldo’s role in “2 Good 2 Be True,” where his memorable portrayal of an elderly billionaire with Alzheimer’s disease endeared him to the public, especially younger audiences.

Reports mentioned that the QCPD did not disclose further details about Ronaldo’s demise.

An article from Daily Tribune reported that he “allegedly” died by “suicide,” citing the QCPD.

The report, published six hours ago as of writing, said that the police were still waiting for a “result” from a laboratory exam from “SOCO” or the Scene of Crime Operatives.

Actor-comedian Janno Gibbs, one of Ronaldo’s children, also confirmed the passing of the veteran actor, but did not disclose details.

“The family would like to request that you respect our privacy in our grieving moment. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated,” he said on Instagram on December 18.

Meanwhile, the QCPD on the same day urged the public “to refrain from concluding and respect the family’s request to grieve in private.”

“The QCPD extends its heartfelt condolences for the reported death of James Ronald Dulaca Gibbs yesterday, December 18, 2023,” it said in a press statement.

“As of today, QCPD is currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death of Mr. James Gibbs a.k.a. Ronaldo Valdez,” the police added.

“We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence. We assure the public that any findings from the investigation will be officially released,” the QCPD said.

Ronaldo’s on-screen career started after he was discovered by the late “Comedy King” Dolphy in the mid-1960s.

He has since portrayed both protagonistic and antagonistic roles as an actor, appearing in “2 Good 2 Be True,” “Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe,” “Ang Munting Paraiso,” “Seven Sundays,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “May Minamahal,” among others.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).