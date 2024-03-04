From ‘Cedie’ to ‘Batang Quiapo’: How Jaclyn Jose made an impact on showbiz

Clips featuring some of the performances of late award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose resurfaced on social media as Filipinos remember her storied acting career and the significant impact she made on the showbiz industry.

The veteran actress passed away on Saturday, March 2, according to her talent agency PPL Entertainment Incorporated.

Some reports said Jaclyn was found lifeless in her home in Quezon City. She was visited in her residence after being unresponsive to her relatives’ calls and messages.

The actress was found lifeless shortly after, according to GMA Entertainment.

Actress Andi Eigenmann on Monday revealed that her mother suffered a heart attack.

Jaclyn held the distinction of being the first-ever Filipino and Southeast Asian to take home the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her performance in Brilliante Mendoza’s gritty film “Ma’ Rosa.”

Born Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, the renowned actress had a 40-year acting career in which she appeared in multiple television dramas and motion pictures and bagged several awards for her performances.

Some of these were recalled by Filipinos who paid tribute to her following reports of her untimely demise.

An online user shared a clip of Jaclyn as Ellen Delgado in “A Secret Affair.”

“We’ll always have this iconic line delivery from THE Jaclyn Jose,” Nicol, a member of the International Cinephile Society, said.

we'll always have this iconic line delivery from THE jaclyn jose pic.twitter.com/l4r3uZjESb — Nicol (@nikowl) March 3, 2024

Another online user shared a clip of the actress as Annie in the classic film “Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe,” where she shared the screen with another renowned actor, the late Ronaldo Valdez.

RELATED: Why ‘Lolo Sir’ is trending amid veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez’s demise

“Rest in peace to two of our iconic legends in Philippine cinema,” the user said.

rest in peace to two of our iconic legends in philippine cinema, jaclyn jose and ronaldo valdez. 🎞️ cedie (1996) dir. romy suzara pic.twitter.com/taPFaJFwh1 — manic pixie dani girl (@denielemein) March 3, 2024

A different Pinoy commented that she was “one of the great Philippine celebrities” known for her “signature ‘monotone’ acting voice.'”

The user also shared an appearance of Jaclyn in the long-running comedy show “Bubble Gang.”

We will remember her as one of the great Philippine celebrities; her signature “monotone” acting voice; First Southeast Asian & Filipino “best actress” in the Cannes festival. Filipina power indeed. Rest in power, Ms. Jaclyn Jose. ✨ Video courtesy of Bubble Gang, GMA pic.twitter.com/v5qgKgjY6M — 🏛 ᜀ ᜃᜓ ᜐᜒ ᜇ᜔ᜌᜓᜈ᜔ 🏛 (@iam_jniest) March 3, 2024

Another account shared a scene of Jaclyn in the Claudine Barretto-starrer “Mula Sa Puso,” where the actress gained popularity on television.

“One of Jaclyn Jose’s iconic roles in Philippine television, ang orihinal na Magda sa ‘Mula Sa Puso,'” the account commented.

One of Jaclyn Jose’s iconic roles in Philippine television, ang orihinal na Magda sa Mula Sa Puso 💔💚💙 pic.twitter.com/ZNBVQO1IeY — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) March 3, 2024

A different Filipino recalled how the actress portrayed the antagonistic Doña Charito de Carbonel in the Kapuso drama “Mundo Mo’y Akin.”

“Jaclyn Jose has played many iconic roles, but her portrayal of Donya Charito Carbonel was simply exquisite. She MADE ‘Mundo Mo’y Akin,'” the Pinoy wrote.

Jaclyn Jose has played many iconic roles, but her portrayal of Donya Charito Carbonel was simply exquisite. She MADE Mundo Mo’y Akin. pic.twitter.com/xGiItTAqFM — 𐚁 (@kaypatricktayo) March 3, 2024

Actor Vincent Lao also shared a clip of Jaclyn featuring her Cannes-winning performance and wrote:

“She became a meme after this, but this is the scene that made her win the elusive Cannes Best Actress prize. Jaclyn Jose in Brillante Mendoza’s MA’ ROSA (2016). What a tremendous loss!”

She became a meme after this, but this is the scene that made her win the elusive Cannes Best Actress prize. Jaclyn Jose in Brillante Mendoza’s MA’ ROSA (2016). What a tremendous loss! #jaclynjose #Rip 💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mHyi68sB6o — Vince (@vincentlao18) March 3, 2024

Another Pinoy shared a scene from one of the actress’s last television appearances, where she played the antagonistic anti-hero role of jail chief Dolores Espinas in the action drama “FPJ’s Batang Quaipo.”

“Maraming Salamat po, Chief Espinas! Rest in peace, Miss Jaclyn Jose,” the user said.

Maraming Salamat po Chief Espinas! 🙏🏻 Rest in peace, Miss Jaclyn Jose. 💔 https://t.co/nlsqSaxzyx pic.twitter.com/SGfn06sXhg — Pookie Pie 🍭 (@pookiepay) March 3, 2024

The Society of Filipino Film Reviewers also shared a clip of Jaclyn saying she will continue to express her “love of acting” until she grows “old, old, old.”

“RIP Ms. Jaclyn Jose, star of memorable Filipino films such as Itanong Mo sa Buwan, Takaw Tukso, Ma’ Rosa, Private Show, and Sarong Banggi,” it said.

“Walang katapusan ang pag-arte.” RIP Ms. Jaclyn Jose, star of memorable Filipino films such as Itanong Mo sa Buwan, Takaw Tukso, Ma' Rosa, Private Show, and Sarong Banggi. Watch the full clip: https://t.co/5gjZA6yFhE pic.twitter.com/xVMvNdIRi0 — Society of Filipino Film Reviewers (@sffrPinoyRebyu) March 3, 2024

Apart from her prestigious Cannes award, Jaclyn earned three Gawad Urian Best Actress awards for her roles in “Sarong Banggi,” “Itanong MO sa Buwan” and “Takaw Tukso.”

She also earned the Gawad Urian Best Supporting Actress in “The Flor Contemplacion Story” and “Macho Dancer.”

Jaclyn was likewise bestowed the Best Supporting Actress award by the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards or FAMAS for her performance in “A Secret Affair.”

The veteran actress additionally received accolades in the Luna Awards, Star Awards for Movies, the Young Critics Circle and the 1988 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Jaclyn is survived by her daughter, former actress Andi Eigenmann, and son Gwen Garimond.