PPCRV mourns death of NAMFREL founder Jose Concepcion

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) is mourning the death of Jose “Joecon” Concepcion Jr., founder of the election watchdog National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL).

“His early championship of guarding the vote and monitoring its accuracy is a heritage he leaves behind,” said PPCRV spokesperson Ana Singson.

“We salute his pioneering leadership of NAMFREL, his friendship with other like-minded advocates. We pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” she said.

Concepcion, who was also the trade secretary during the administration of the late President Cory Aquino, passed away on Wednesday, March 6. He was 92 years old.

NAMFREL played a key role in the 1986 snap presidential elections, which eventually led to the toppling of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr in a popular uprising.

The PPCRV expressed its condolences to the family of Concepcion, who “touched many lives.”

“We hope his family finds solace in knowing that his was a life well-lived, well-loved,” Singson said.