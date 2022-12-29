‘Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical’ returns in April 2023

“Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical” is set to rock the the Newport Performing Arts Theater again in April 2023 starring some familiar and new faces.

Gab Pangilinan, Topper Fabregas, and Gian Magdangal will return to play their roles again as young Joy, young Anthony, and Hector, respectively.

Jamie Wilson as Sergeant Banlaoi and Sheila Francisco as Tiya Dely will also reprise their role.

Adding to the musical’s cast are veteran recording artist and music producer Nino Alejandro as Anthony, indie folk artist Bullet Dumas as Emman, and GMA-7’s “The Clash” grand finalist Anthony Rosaldo as young Hector.

Gawad Buhay award-winning theater actor Paw Castillo and voice teacher Katrine Sunga will also be part of the musical as young Emman and Joy, respectively.

“Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical” will be directed again by Dexter Santos and written by Dingdong Novenario.

The drama follows the story of college friends Hector, Emman, and Anthony, who reunite after two decades and look back to their college days.

The narrative was told through Eraserheads songs such as “Minsan,” “Tindahan ni Aling Nena,” “Pare Ko/Yoko,” “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” Magasin,” and “With a Smile,” among others.

This musical was first staged in July 2018 starring Tanya Manalang, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Gian, OJ Mariano, Jon Santos, Reb Atadero, Boo Gabunada, and Topper.

The play came back in 2019 with “Mula sa Buwan” actress Gab playing the role of Joy.

