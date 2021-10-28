Piolo Pascual stars in new music video of Cheats’ ‘Hakbang’

Filipino band Cheats on Wednesday dropped the music video for its melancholic new single “Hakbang” which featured award-winning actor Piolo Pascual.

The latest track is the first release from the band’s upcoming third studio album.

The music video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Quark Henares, had black and white visuals.

In the MV, Pascual deals with a nervous breakdown in his own apartment, while the band members of Cheats are in the background, trying to cope with the challenging times by acting relaxed and normal.

It ends with the Filipino actor joining Cheats in a dance sequence choreographed by PJ Rebullida.

“I think everything about this thing happened at the perfect time,” said lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Bacarro in a statement.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Quark and Piolo. We’ve been long-time fans of their work, and I’m glad that they’re game to collaborate with us on this special project,” the Cheats frontman added.

Henares on a Facebook post said he only makes music videos around once a year so he made it count.

He thanked Cheats members Jim, Saab-Magalona-Bacarro, Candy Gamos, Enzo Hermosa, Kyle Quismundo, Manny Tanglao and Jason Caballa as well as the rest of the individuals behind the photography, choreography, music, including Pascual.

He described Papa P or Pascual is “an idol to all” of them.

Meanwhile, “Hakbang,” written in English during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally conceived as part of Jim’s solo album. He later asked his friend and business partner, Ali Sangalang of Linya-Linya to translate the song into Filipino.

“It fits because thematically, the song was meant to sound like Filipino pop bands in the ‘70s ala Cindrella,” Jim said.

“I think it finally feels right because of how we’re writing it. Ali and I have been writing a bunch of songs together in Tagalog,” he added.

The single was recorded at Kodama Studios, with Mikey Amistoso as producer

Its official music video has been released on YouTube on Wednesday and has since gained more than 5,700 views. —Rosette Adel