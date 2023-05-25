Pinoy pride: ‘Where is the Lie,’ Max Eigenmann get recognition at LA-based film fest

Pinoy pride is high as a Filipino actor and a Filipino film earned recognition at the 39th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF) held this month.

Non-profit organization Visual Communications announced that Quark Henares’ “Where is the Lie” (alternate title “Marupok AF”) and Max Eigenmann from “Raging Grace” earned Special Jury Recognition at the film fest under its “Narrative Features” category.

This year’s LAAPFF was held from May 4 to 13.

“Where is the Lie” is a dark comedy thriller that tells a coming-of-age story about the horrors of online dating told through the eyes of Janzen Torres (EJ Jallorina) and Beanie Landridos (Maris Racal), who catfished her for months.

The film is directed by Quark and stars Maris, EJ and Royce Cabral.

“Where is the Lie” was inspired by a viral Twitter thread during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when a transwoman shared her heartbreaking experience of being catfished and scammed.

According to Visual Communication, the film was a “visceral experience.”

“Quark Henares’ astute direction gives the film layers of nuance and, most importantly, a smartly understood empathetic prospective to showcase Janzen’s powerful journey as a trans women navigating the dating scene,” the org said on their website.

On the other hand, Max is the lead in the horror film “Raging Grace” where she plays the role of an undocumented Filipino mother in the United Kingdom fighting tooth and nail to keep her family together.

The org said that the film “portrays the struggles that undocumented immigrants face in the UK.”

It added that the movie also highlights “the challenges that a mother has to overcome to provide for her family.”

The LAAPFF has presented over 5,000 films, videos and digital media works by Asian and Pacific Islander artists since 1985.

It also features seminars, panels, in-person guest appearances, and filmmaker awards.

LAAPFF is considered the largest festival of its kind in Southern California. It is also the premier showcase for the best and brightest of Asian Pacific cinema.

Meanwhile, Visual Communications considers itself the United States’ premier Asian Pacific American media arts center which promotes Asian and Asian Pacific American cinema.

The org dedicates itself to “honest and accurate portrayals of the Asian Pacific American peoples, communities, and heritage through the media arts,” according to its website.