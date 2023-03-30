Caption this: Photo of showbiz heartthrobs gains buzz on social media

A nostalgia-filled picture of four of the showbiz industry’s leading heartthrobs of their generations generated buzz among social media users who thought of their own witty captions to describe the image.

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo on Wednesday shared a picture of fellow celebrities Diether Ocampo, John Lloyd Cruz, Piolo Pascual and Jericho Rosales in an Instagram Story during a mini-reunion.

The actress was also joined by Heart Evangelista and Maja Salvador.

Kyle Echarri and seasoned starmaker Johnny Mahanan — also known as “Mr. M” in the industry — were similarly spotted in other pictures uploaded.

Piolo also posted the photo on his Facebook page, where he captioned it as: “The design is very 90’s boyband!”

It was accompanied by a grinning-squinting face emoji.

All of them were considered the cream of the crop of Filipino actors during the ’90s and ’00s, most especially famous for being the ultimate matinee idols.

The picture has since spawned several reactions from other Pinoys and different accounts who shared their own captions for amusement.

Digital content creator PGAG thought the celebs’ looks resembled what particular bar goers would wear as their “OOTD” or “outfit of the day.”

Diether was tagged as someone you’ll supposedly see in a bar at the Bonifacio Global City, while John Lloyd was someone you’ll spot at the artsy Cubao Expo.

Piolo was someone you’ll see in a hangout spot at Katipunan Avenue, while Jericho was someone you’ll see at a Poblacion bar in Makati.

A Twitter user thought they looked like students of certain universities.

Diether was dubbed a “business major” from “Xavier-De La Salle University” while John Lloyd was dubbed a bachelor of arts student from the University of Santo Tomas who frequents Cubao Expo.

Piolo was tagged as a student on “LOA” or on leave of absence from the Ateneo de Manila University’s John Gokongwei School of Management who plans to shift.

Jericho, meanwhile, was tagged as one of the “rich kids” of the University of the Philippines’ College of Fine Arts who “bikes for fun” and “drives to school.”

diether: xavier-dlsu, def a nepo baby and a business major

JLC: UST AB, tambay ng expo, selectively mulat

piolo: LOA siya ngayon sa admu (taga SOM pero balak magshift to IS)

echo: isa sa rich kids ng UP CFA, bikes for fun but drives to school, halos every month nasa elyu https://t.co/ZKdPtCwHFy — jusdani (@leanbeefmami) March 29, 2023

Another Twitter user also described their looks based on what college they would most likely be spotted at in universities.

Diether was a student in commerce, while John Lloyd was someone from the College of Fine Arts and Design.

Piolo was from engineering, while Jericho is an “artlet.”

A different Twitter account compared the celebs’ appearances to a working Filipino.

Diether has the style of someone during a “normal day at [the] office,” while John Lloyd has the looks of someone working from home.

Piolo, meanwhile, has the style of someone who was asked to report to the office on a weekend.

Jericho, on the other hand, was someone who appeared to have a “presentation” to the board or an audit committee.

Normal day sa office

Work from home

Weekends pinapasok pa sa office

Presentation sa board/audit committee https://t.co/Uvpzwm81Lt — ReSA – Review School of Accountancy (@ReSAcpareview) March 29, 2023

Another Twitter user echoed Piolo’s sentiments about the viral picture.

“They look like a picture taken of 4 [four] members from 4 [four] different boy groups,” she commented.

The event was a Star Magic reunion of its past and present talents, including the starmaker himself.

“Growing up together was fun… seeing where life has taken all of us is pretty cool,” Heart wrote in an Instagram post.