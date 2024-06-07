Senate Spouses Foundation is non-profit, Heart Evangelista says after appointment

With the new Senate leader comes a new Senate First Lady.

Sen. Chiz Escudero was appointed as the country’s Senate President after former Senate leader Migz Zubiri stepped down from his post on May 20. This automatically nominated fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista—wife of Escudero—the incumbent president of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI).

The SSFI is the official organization for wives and spouses of reigning and former senators, which also does proactive charity and humanitarian programs.

According to the Senate, the foundation focuses on aiding the orphaned, abused and abandoned children, elderly, other marginalized members of society, including mentally challenged individuals, victims of calamities or war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

And to those who may be wondering: no, members of the Senate Spouses PH do not get any salary from the organization.

Heart explained this in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s a non-stock-non-profit organization. All is done from the heart and for the love of our nation! indeed it’s an honor to share this with my fellow senate spouses,” she said.

Legacies

On Wednesday, Heart took a formal vow during the PSSFI oath-taking ceremony, pledging that she will pick up where they (former presidents of Senate Spouses PH) left off.

“The legacies left behind by the wonderful ladies and the testimonies of all of the service to the nation, the treasured stories, encouraged me to continue what they started,” she said during her ceremonial pledge.

“To make a difference and to inspire not only SSFl members but also individuals and groups who have the power to do something in improving the lives of people around us,” she added.

Former SSFI president Audrey Zubiri (wife to ex-Senate President Migz) previously kickstarted “Adopt a Barangay”, a donation drive providing food and personal care items to selected areas in Metro Manila.

Following Heart’s appointment, the new set of officers include: