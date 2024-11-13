Senate Building lighting ceremony for Christmas fails to impress Pinoys

The Senate Building‘s Christmas lighting ceremony failed to impress some Filipinos who felt that private residences had better displays.

The Senate on Tuesday, November 12, lit up the facade of its building in Pasay City to herald the beginning of the Holiday Season.

The annual program was led by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada and Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) president Heart Evangelista.

It was attended by senators, Senate employees and officials, and members of the SSFI, as well as the media.

A countdown was held before the Senate Building was officially lit in the Christmas colors of red and green.

A video of the moment was captured by ABS-CBN Senate correspondent RG Cruz.

It garnered several reactions from Filipinos after his news outlet posted it on the X (formerly Twitter platform), with some expressing disappointment over the supposed festive display.

“The pause after the woohhh, as if they were all waiting for something more amazing like, ‘yun na yun?'” an online user commented.

“Reminds me of Tetris. Sana malaking parol na [lang] or Belen. It’s simple, yet it truly represents Christmas,” another online user wrote.

Tetris is a stacking strategy game in which players move colorful blocks to create as many complete horizontal lines of blocks as possible.

“Wow. That was a bit of a letdown,” another online user commented with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Ha? ‘Yan na ‘yun?!” a different Pinoy wrote..

“Hahahahaha. May countdown pa, tapos ‘yun lang?!?!? Hahahahaha,” a different user exclaimed.

“Hahahahahaaha mas maganda pa [‘yung] sa kapitbahay namin,” a Filipino on Instagram wrote.

According to Estrada, the Christmas lights symbolize hope for Filipinos displaced by recent tropical cyclones crossing the country.

“As we embrace the holiday spirit and celebrate the season of giving, let us take a moment to stand with our fellow Filipinos during these challenging times,” he said.

For the past weeks, the country has been seeing a consecutive number of tropical cyclones passing in its area of responsibility, from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine to Typhoon Ofel.

Evangelista also said the lighting ceremony was not just a tradition, but “a great way for this (Senate) community to bring itself together and celebrate the spirit of Christmas.”

Filipinos are globally known for celebrating the Christmas season early, particularly as soon as the “-ber” months begin in September.

Families would put up colorful decorations of string lights and lanterns on their houses, while commercial establishments would install Santa Claus figures and blast Yuletide songs in anticipation of Christmas.

In Marikina City, a family has made it their tradition to adorn their house with grand Holiday decorations of string lights, lanterns, and life-size figures of Santa Claus and superhero characters.

