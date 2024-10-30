Family in Marikina adorns house with grand Christmas decors as annual tradition

Those who want to feel the Holiday vibes as early as now may want to visit a Marikina City residence whose occupants have been putting on grand Christmas displays for over a decade already.

A walk down Sinai Street in Hacienda Heights at Barangay Concepcion Dos reveals a multi-story house of the Tajonera family, whose facade is adorned with Yuletide decorations, from string lights to life-size figures of Santa Claus, religious figures, and superhero characters.

The residence also displays the Nativity Scene on the left side of the house from the outside point of view.

The STAR reports that the Tajoneras will light up their house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in November and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in December.

It added that the family has traditionally decorated their residence for the Christmas season for more than ten years already.

A 2023 video report from another news outlet said that the Tajoneras show off Christmas displays in their house as early as October.

It also showed some interior parts of the house before, which were grandly decorated as well like the living room and staircase. Only family members and family friends were allowed inside.

According to a 2022 report, the owners of the house, Elisa Tajonera and her son Manny, started decorating their residence some ten years ago as an annual Christmas attraction for children and other passers-by for them to appreciate the Holiday season.

Another old report had identified Christian Tanojera as the lead decorator house and grandson of the owner, who said their family enjoys decorating the house.

Ariel Tajonera, one of the owner’s sons, also said before that their tradition started before their father’s death and that they had promised to continue it.

The Philippines is known as one of the countries that celebrates the Christmas season the longest, specifically as soon as the “-ber” months begin by September.

As early as that month, commercial establishments would put up Holiday-inspired displays and blast Yuletide songs in anticipation of Christmas.

The most popular tracks during this season would be Jose Mari Chan’s “Christmas in Our Hearts” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

