Fans get kilig over Heart Evangelista, Jericho Rosales’ reunion photos

The reunion photo of former lovers, Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales with other former Star Magic celebrities sent fans into kilig frenzy.

In a series of Instagram stories, fashion icon and actress, Heart, posted photos of her with fellow artists such as her ex-boyfriend Jericho, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Piolo Pascual, Diether Ocampo and Kyle Echarri.

Aside from these stars, Star Magic founder Johnny Manahan, who is also known as “Mr. M” in the industry, was also spotted in the photos Heart and Maja shared on their Instagram stories.

In one of Maja’s Instagram stories, she also posted an elevator groufie where her co-star “One More Chance,” John Lloyd Cruz and public relations specialist for Star Magic, Keren Pascual, were also present.

Nostalgia ang hatid ng mga litratong ibinahagi ng TV personality at fashion icon na si Heart Evangelista sa Instagram kung saan makikita na kasama nito sina Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Diether Ocampo at Piolo Pascual. pic.twitter.com/5YWTxsgwW9 — Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital (@psngayondigital) March 29, 2023

About last night! 🔥 Lola Bei with Heart Evangelista, Maja Salvador and her showbiz crush Jericho Rosales. Elev groufie with Mr. M and original Star Magic babies Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Diether Ocampo, Jericho Rosales, Heart Evangelista, Maja Salvador and Bea Alonzo. pic.twitter.com/tDp1urJmJ3 — Bea Alonzo Stats (@MovieQueenBea) March 29, 2023

Most of the artists in the photos were former talents of ABS-CBN. Some of them are now working for its rival network, GMA.

Heart has been a talent of GMA since 2008.

Star maker Mr. M and actress Bea, on the other hand, transferred to GMA Network in July 2022, while John Lloyd inked a deal with the network in November 2021.

Maja has also been a host for GMA’s noontime show “Eat Bulaga” since September 2021.

Following these photos, fans were quickly endeared by the reunion photos of the celebs they dubbed as “Manahan babies.” These sent them to nostalgic trip.

‘Kilig’

The mini-reunion of Heart and Jericho also caught their attention, with many gushing over the former loveteam upon seeing them together in one photo.

“Uhm… OMGGGG #heartevangelista @heart021485 with Echoooooo. I kenaaaat. Salamat, Mr. M!!!” a Twitter user said.

“OMG HEART EVANGELISTA & JERICHO ROSALES REUNITING WITH BEA ALONZO + MAJA ????” another commented.

Others also speculated that the reunion was held because they are brewing a new film project.

“KILIG!!! Movie na ba???” a Twitter user asked.

“grabe ka heart nanggugulat ka naman eh. please kung ano man to paki reveal na agad kanina pa ako nag iisip hahahaha,” another tweeted.

Picture this: A reunion movie à la Trip or Jologs featuring Heart Evangelista, Jericho Rosales, Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz, Maja Salvador, Piolo Pascual, and Diether Ocampo 🤯🤯🤯 @gmanetwork @ABSCBNNews @StarCinema ano na??? I miss my generation’s barkada movies 🫶🏼 https://t.co/0fUAZqXdvY — Heart Evangelista in the Press (@lovemarielately) March 28, 2023

This was not the first time a photo of Heart and Jericho went viral.

In December 2017, TV personality Tim Yap also posted photos of the exes which gained traction online. The two attended a Rimowa luggage event that time.

Heart and Echo dated in 2005 when they became a loveteam in ABS-CBN’s “Panday.” They, however, broke up in 2008.

Heart has been married to Sen. Chiz Escudero since 2015 while Jericho has been married to his wife, fashion influencer, Kim Jones since 2014.