John Lloyd-Bea reunion project sought as GMA announces JLC’s comeback

Fans are hoping for a John Lloyd-Bea Alonzo reunion on Kapuso screens after GMA Network announced the return of John Lloyd Cruz in show business.

The social media accounts of Channel 7 released cards announcing the 38-year-old’s showbiz comeback ever since he took an “indefinite leave” in 2017.

John Lloyd signed his contract as a Kapuso talent on Tuesday, where he was quoted as saying, “Napakalaking bagay na nakahanap kami ng tahanan sa GMA.”

He previously made his television comeback last June when he co-hosted a 6.6 shopping mid-year special with another Kapuso talent, Willie Revillame.

Last May, the former Kapamilya signed with Maja Salvador’s talent management agency, Crown Artist Management.

John Lloyd is set to star in “Happy Together.” He will also participate as its creative director.

The show will be directed by Bobot Mortiz who has directed several non-narrative ABS-CBN shows before, including “Home Sweetie Home” where the actor previously starred in.

Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd’s former love team partner, was among those who virtually welcomed him to the Kapuso network through a video message.

The acclaimed actress transferred to GMA last July after being an ABS-CBN talent for almost two decades.

“Hi Idan, ito na naman tayo, magkasama na naman tayo. Mukhang totoo yata ‘yung sinabi nila na magkadugtong ‘yung bituka nating dalawa,” Bea said in her video message.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see and experience the greatness of a John Lloyd Cruz just like I did through the years,” she added.

“You know that I will forever be your biggest fan and congratulations [on] your new show, and I will see you very, very soon,” Bea further said.

The actor’s transfer immediately launched reactions from fans who are yearning for their reunion project in the new network.

“OK gimme a JLC-Bea project ASAP haha,” a Twitter user said in response to the reports.

“Bea Lloydy talaga forever,” wrote another online user with a heart-eyed emoji.

“OMG!!! Popoy baby!!!!” a different Twitter user exclaimed with the same emoji, referring to John Lloyd’s famous movie character who was paired with Bea’s.

Some also wished the former love team would work with Alden Richards, one of GMA’s biggest stars.

“@aldenrichards02 #JohnLloyd #BeaAlonzo together project please,” a Twitter user wrote, tagging Alden’s account.

“Mukhang pwede nang matupad ‘yung pangarap kong movie, Alden with John Lloyd and Bea (folding hands emoji). Please!” another fan said.

Bea and John Lloyd have starred in hit romantic films such as “One More Chance,” “A Second Chance,” “The Mistress,” “Close to You,” “Now That I Have You,” “My First Romance” and “Miss You Like Crazy.”

“One More Chance” and “A Second Chance” are among their most popular movies that have spawned memes and online content featuring “hugot” lines.

The two actors were previously reported to star in a Star Cinema film directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, “No Goodbyes.”