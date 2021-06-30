‘Quality and high-budget projects’: Fans’ wishlist amid Bea Alonzo’s rumored move to GMA network

Fans of former Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo hoped that the network she will move to will give her projects that would reflect her magnitude as an established actress after being with Star Magic for almost two decades.

GMA Network on Wednesday shared that “one of the biggest artists in Philippine showbiz” will become a Kapuso. It also featured a glimpse of the artist’s eyes which online Filipinos thought were of Bea’s.

The teaser also featured three letters in red-colored font different than the rest. It spelled out “BE A” that some thought hinted at her name.

The network said she will appear in their Facebook page on July 1 at 4 p.m.

The Philippine STAR previously reported that Annette Gozon-Valdes shared they are in talks with Bea’s possible network transfer.

She is a GMA Network board director, programming consultant to the chair/CEO of GMA Network, and GMA Films president.

“Well, may talks kami with her. Let’s see, kasi ‘di ba, we have a movie with her to be co-produced with Viva and APT, siya at si Alden Richards. And alam ko rin, Bea has no contractual obligations also anymore with any network. So, we would also love to welcome Bea in the Kapuso network,” Gozon-Valdes was quoted as saying before.

Bea will star in the Philippine adaptation of the 2004 Korean film “A Moment to Remember” together with Alden Richards, one of the biggest Kapuso stars.

The movie is co-produced by Viva Films, GMA Pictures, and APT Entertainment.

Following the teaser post, Bea’s name entered the Philippine trends on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the actress’s fans expressed hope that her new projects would give justice to her acting prowess honed by her 19-year stay in Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s talent management arm.

“Woaahhh. Hoping GMA will give Queen Bea Alonzo quality and high-budget projects,” a Twitter user said with a series of screaming face emojis.

“I just hope that the Bea Alonzo we all grew up with in terms of giving us an A-plus acting will be kept by GMA,” another online user wrote in response to the Kapuso Network’s teaser post.

“Bea Alonzo leaving ABS-CBN is both a pressure and measure to GMA whether it can produce quality content. They already have the caliber actors so it’s time to see the power of their directors, scriptwriters, production and marketing. Let’s see if they can step up their games,” commented a different Twitter user.

Bea established her career in the show business industry with the help of Star Magic which launched several television series and films with her as one of the leads.

Among them are “I Love Betty La Fea,” “It Might Be You,” “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “One More Chance,” “The Mistress” and “Four Sisters and a Wedding,” among others.