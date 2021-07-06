Bea Alonzo’s impact: One-eye teaser posts dominate social media

Right after GMA Network posted a teaser photo of actress Bea Alonzo, whose upcoming transfer from rival network ABS-CBN is the entertainment scene’s biggest news, other entities started jumping on the trend of posting similar teasers.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands or BPI on Monday shared a similar teaser photo on its Facebook page featuring its incumbent chairman, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, also known by his initials JAZA.

“BPI Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala takes on a new role..” it said on its caption, accompanied with a thinking face emoji.

The post, which has mostly amused Filipinos on social media, earned more than 3,500 likes and reactions, more than 700 comments and 1,800 shares on the social networking platform so far.

“Bea Alonzo lang peg haha,” a Facebook user commented.

“Taray ng pa-teaser post,” wrote another online user.

“Kapuso na si Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala????” quipped a different user.

Zobel de Ayala recently stepped down as the chief executive officer of the Ayala Corporation to focus on his chairmanship.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page of the Big Bad Wolf Books also shared a teaser with the same style. Its post featured its mascot with the following caption and hashtags:

“Got a BIG surprise for you soon. Abangan… #BBWPHOnlineSale

#TheBiggestBookSale #bigbadwolfbooksph #bbwbooksph #bbwbooksphilippines #TheBiggestOnlineBookSale.”

The Malaysia-based book sale is currently happening in the Philippines until July 7.

Last week, A2Z Channel 11 also released a teaser post inspired by GMA.

It featured a glimpse of Doraemon, the titular character of the Japanese anime series which centers on a robot cat from the 22nd century who helps a young boy overcome his troubles.

“Muli nang magbubukas ang kanyang mahiwagang bulsa!” A2Z wrote as its caption.

The anime aired on GMA in the 1990s in Filipino dub.

It returned on Philippine TV in 2019 through ABS-CBN’s cable channel Yey! until the broadcasting giant was forced to shut down after being denied a franchise renewal.

Last year, the Kapamilya network forged a partnership with A2Z, making some of its shows air on free television through Channel 11.

The famous teaser post style was recently popularized by GMA which hinted at actress Bea Alonzo’s network transfer before.

The network featured a glimpse of her profile and shared that “one of the biggest artists in Philippine showbiz will BE A Kapuso.”

Bea was previously handled by Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s talent management arm, for almost two decades.

According to the actress, GMA’s offer “came at the right time” and that she “felt empowered and ready to chase” her dreams.

She also said that it took her months before deciding about the network transfer.