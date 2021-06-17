‘Biggest budol of the year’: Big Bad Wolf book sale returns to Philippines in first-ever digital edition

Bookworms are gearing themselves for their “ultimate budol of the year” with the return of the annual Big Bad Wolf book sale that will be staged online for the first time.

The Malaysia-based book sale on Thursday announced that it will sell over 60,000 book titles on its online portal from June 30 to July 7, 2021 with discounts of up to a whopping 99% off.

Everyone across the country can score books and avail of book deals, vouchers and prizes during the period.

Filipinos immediately expressed their excitement in the comments section following the announcement.

“Get ready for the ultimate budol of the year!” a Facebook user wrote, tagging her friends with laughing-with-tears emojis.

“OMG am excited~! July 6 pa naman b-day ko! Will definitely buy myself books—not just 1!” another online user exclaimed with a starry-eyed emoji.

“It’s still half a year before Christmas pero it feels like it’s the most wonderful time of the year!” a different Filipino commented in response to the post.

The Big Bad Wolf book sale is touted as the biggest book sale in the global community in which people can get books as low as P10.

Its founders said the book sale seeks to attract non-readers and make reading materials affordable to promote a wide culture of reading and literacy.