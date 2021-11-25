‘Big Bad Budol Sale’: Book fair holds Black Friday shopping event on e-commerce app

Bookworms will have another taste of the world’s biggest book sale with the help of a popular e-commerce platform.

Malaysia-based Big Bad Wolf Books on Thursday announced that its deliveries in the Philippines will be faster following the launch of its flagship store in Lazada.

It also encouraged readers to “add to cart” their favorite books and then check out on Friday, in time for the Black Friday Sale which features discounts up to a whopping 95% off.

The Black Friday Sale refers to the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It traditionally marks the start of Christmas shopping season in the stateside, with products being sold at huge discounted prices.

The Facebook page of the book sale previously hinted that it would be “back” in the Philippines by letting Filipinos guess where they will be landing next through a crossword puzzle. The art card also included a graphic of Manila City Hall and a traditional jeepney.

It also dropped another hint when it shared a graphic of a tricycle filled with books and a sari-sari store, with the caption “Let’s see each other often from now on, yes?”

On the comments section, a Facebook user shared that she received parcels from the book sale.

The account of Big Bad Wolf Books acknowledged her comment and told her to “stay tuned.”

“We will be launching our new shopping platform soon! Stay tuned, wolfie!” it answered.

The Big Bad Wolf book sale was virtually held in the country last July.

It is touted as the biggest book sale in the global community wherein people can get books as low as P10.

Its founders said the book sale seeks to attract non-readers and make reading materials affordable to promote a wide culture of reading and literacy.