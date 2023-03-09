National Book Store, Anvil Publishing treat bookworms with major promos

Bookworms are in seventh heaven right now.

The National Book Store and Anvil Publishing are holding huge sales where bibliophiles can get books at big discounts and score other major deals up to next week.

The NBS said its outlet store in Cubao is having its “biggest sale ever” from March 10 to 15.

This is located right beside its superbranch in the same area in Cubao.

Patrons can buy ten books for only P100, ranging from children’s books, fiction and non-fiction titles, local titles, and Wattpad books.

NBS said there is no limit on how many times a customer can buy ten books.

As long as the books are grouped into ten and have a total suggested retail price (SRP) of more than P100, customers will be able to get these for the promo price of P100.

If, however, the total SRP of the ten books chosen are below P100, customers will have to pay the actual SRP and not the promo price.

Full mechanics and other FAQs are posted on the bookstore’s Facebook page:

Anvil Publishing, the publishing arm of NBS, is also holding an anniversary sale until March 15.

Bookworms can get up to 70% discounts on their titles at their Shopee and Lazada accounts.

Other promos include:

Ten romance books for P1,000

32 picture books for P3,300 (saves P1,494)

Five baking books for P865 (saves P330)

Three Bliss books for P499

Free shipping on Lazada with minimum purchase of P330

Anvil celebrated its 33rd anniversary last February.