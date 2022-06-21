Liwayway magazine brings back physical circulation after changes due to pandemic

The country’s longest-running literary-lifestyle magazine is now back in print.

Liwaway magazine announced that readers can now physically enjoy its contents after becoming digital at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The magazine shared pictures of its June 2022 copies and said that readers could purchase them from National Book Store and selected convenience stores and newsstands.

Those who want to order it in bulk may text the number 0917-136-0110 or visit the Circulation Department of the Manila Bulletin main office in Intramuros, Manila.

“Suportahan natin ang panitikang Filipino! Ang Liwayway—na magiging 100 taon na ngayong Nobyembre—ang nag-iisang magasin na naglalathala ng mga nobela, kuwento, tula, at komiks sa Filipino,” it said on a Facebook post.

“Ito ay plataporma para sa mga kabataang may talento sa sining gaya ni ARDIE AQUINO, na gumawa ng pabalat ng isyung ito. Ang suporta ninyo sa Liwayway ay suporta sa pagyabong ng sining sa ating bansa. #BagongLiwayway,” it added.

The physical copy also bears a violator with the text: “Suportahan: Pagbabalik ng naka-print na isyu”

Last February, Liwayway editor Johannes Chua said that the magazine was “one of the very few magazine titles to be consistently produced during this pandemic.”

“Though there is no print version, the digital edition of the entire magazine can easily be bought (you can even pay via GCash) through Magzter or PressReader. There is also a Liwayway website (liwayway.ph), which was launched last June 2021, the first time it had one in its 99-year history,” he said in an opinion piece.

The magazine’s May 2022 issue was the last one to be digitally published.

It was releasing physical copies until 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic.

When it struck, the magazine shifted toward digital distribution.

Artist-writer Randy Valiente was among those who shared his thoughts when Liwayway released its first print issue in June 2022.

“Sobrang natuwa ako sa format ngayon ng Liwayway. Book format na ito, meaning, hindi na ito tipikal na magasin kundi para kang may bitbit na Readers Digest,” he said on Facebook, referencing the American general interest magazine.

“Kung mahilig ka sa sining at literatura, hindi mo ito dapat palampasin. Wala nang showbiz section dito, mababasa pa rin ang mga regular na maikling kuwento at nobela sa prosa, hindi rin mawawala ang komiks. Pero sobrang natuwa ako sa section kung saan pini-feature nila bilang serye ang mga komiks na lumabas sa Liwayway for 100 years,” Valiente added.

“Natuwa din ako dahil ni-republish nila ang mga obra ng ating magagaling na manunulat na lumabas ilang dekada na ang nakararaan. Pagbati at maligayang pagbabalik sa print ng Liwayway!” he further said.

Liwayway is marking its centennial year this November.

Launched in 1922, it is host to lifestyle and cultural articles, as well as literary masterpieces.

Works from some of the nation’s most beloved literary treasures have been printed in the century-old magazine.

Liwayway has also been host to serialized novels, short stories, poetry, serialized comics, essays, news features, entertainment articles and many more.

The magazine’s publisher is Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp, which also publishes the Bannawag, Bisaya, Hiligaynon, Philippine Panorama, Tempo, Balita, Monthly Agriculture, Going Places, and Animal Scene.