‘Wag kami!’ Bookseller jokingly takes a dig at Marie Kondo philosophy

A major bookseller jokingly scoffed at advice of Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo who famously said a home should not have too many books.

The Facebook page of Big Bad Wolf Books Philippines shared a photo that featured her philosophy and a meme of a man in a suit raising his hand.

It also had an-line text that reads:

Marie Kondo: Ideally, keep fewer than 30 books

Bookworms: We don’t need that kind of negativity in our lives.

The bookseller posted it with the caption: “Aba, ‘wag kami! (grinning squinting emoji) Hoard more books to read today! Visit us on Lazada!”

It also included the link to its official account on the e-commerce platform.

The post has earned more 3,800 pure laughing reactions so far.

It also gained the approval of some bibliophiles.

“More like 30 bookshelves, please (grinning-with-sweat emoji) 700 books and counting… Hahaha,” a Facebook user commented.

“30? Ha ha. She won’t dare to see mine. She won’t know where, how, what to start stacking,” another online user wrote.

“And what will we do with our precious collections? Throw them away as she suggested? No can do!” exclaimed a different follower.

“Less than 30 books? What a boring life,” wrote another Pinoy.

Marie Kondo is famous for her tidying method — the “KonMari” — where she employs a unique selection criterion to clear clutter — asking if it sparks joy.

“You are not choosing what to discard but rather choosing to keep only the items that speak to your heart,” she said on her website.

“Through tidying, you can reset your life and spend the rest of your life surrounded by the people and things that you love the most,” Kondo added.

She started working as a professional tidier in Japan at 19 when she began cleaning up friends’ homes for extra cash.

Kondo has since written books on organizing, which have sold millions of copies worldwide.

There are also two Netflix series featuring Kondo and her decluttering practice — “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” and “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.”