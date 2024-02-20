‘From business to binahay’: Men linked to Dominic Roque debunk ‘sugar daddy’ rumors

Two men who were linked to actor Dominic Roque clarified their connections to the showbiz personality amid rumors following his breakup with actress Bea Alonzo.

Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos on Monday addressed speculations that he was the “sugar daddy” of the actor.

Jalosjos also admitted that he owns the condominium where Dominic has been staying for three years already, clarifying that he turned it into an Airbnb or a rental property.

“Ang totoo, ‘yung condo akin talaga yun. I had it for quite sometime. Congressman pa lamang ako. Pre-selling pa lang, nakuha ko na ‘yan. Dalawa ‘yan. Ginawa ko siyang airbnb. But because of the pandemic, pinagbawalan kami na mag-open para gawing airbnb,” Jalosjos said in an interview with news personality Jay Ruiz.

“Then si Dom, bilang barkada, he asked me if he can have it rented. Hindi ko naman ginagamit kasi I stay in another place now and I live in Alabang, so ipina-rent natin sa barkada natin for a good price,” the mayor added.

“Natawa na lamang ako nung tumalon ‘yung issue from business to binahay. Sana naman itong mga nagkakalat na claiming na mga batikang journalists, sana ingat din. They have a responsibility to the people. Dapat fact-finding,” Jalosjos added.

The politician also reminded the public that such actions have consequences.

“Naawa rin kami kay Dom. Affected na nga ‘yung tao sa breakup, ili-link pa kami sa kanya. So kami, pinagtatawanan na lang namin. Pero kami at some point, kailangang tumigil. These people have to be reprimanded. Kailangan may consequences din. May batas tayo eh,” Jalosjos said.

In the Philippines, someone can be penalized or detained for defaming someone.

The city chief said that he would take legal action about the matter.

Meanwhile, former congressman Bong Suntay, who was also among those being linked to the actor amid allegations that he bought a gasoline station for the latter, likewise debunked the rumors.

Suntay, president of Clean Fuel, said that Dominic is just a brand ambassador of the company.

“Kung talagang magre-research lang, makikita nila, as early as five years ago, talagang brand ambassador na si Dominic. Ang nakakagulat nga, ‘yung pinost pa nilang picture, ‘yung contract signing namin ni Dom,” he said.

“Walang katotohanan na binigyan siya ng gasolinahan,” Suntay added.

“Noong una, natatawa ako eh. Nakakakuha ng libreng advertisement ang Clean Fuel. At dumami ang followers ko. Nakita ko rin ang followers ni Mayor Bullet, pasikat na rin siya ngayon. Siguro, pagkatapos ng contract ni Dom, si Bullet naman ang kukunin kong endorser,” he quipped.

Jalosjos also shared that they have all known each other for “more than ten years” already, adding that their friendships started when they were riding motors and racing each other in Clark.

“And then we became good friends. Mga businesses, nagtutulungan kami,” he said.

Their shared passions for motors and cards led to the forming of a group called “Euro Monkeys” which includes fellow gearheads Dingdong Dantes, Richard Gutierrez and Kim Atienza.

“Kaya nakakapagtaka na umabot sa ganito at genders na namin ang pinagkakaguluhan ng marami. Nagtatanong kung lalaki ba talaga kami? Nakakatawa lang ‘yung issue, pinagtatawanan na lang namin. It’s a good time rin to clarify things. ‘Yung totoo lang, para malaman din nila,” Jalosjos added.

It was on February 11 when Dominic and Bea released a joint statement confirming that they had ended their engagement after much speculation.

They were supposed to tie the knot this year.

The actor on Tuesday also clarified rumors surrounding him through a statement released by his lawyers from the Fernandez and Singson Law Offices.

Dominic confirmed leasing a condo unit of Jalosjos but denied that the latter was a “benefactor.”

“Furthermore, Mr. Dominic Roque does not own a Clean Fuel gas station; in fact, all Clean Fuel gas stations are company-owned,” the statement read.

It also said that the actor and Bea “never fought nor had a disagreement over a prenuptial agreement.”

“Reckless statements relating to the alleged disagreement over a pre-nuptial agreement between them are not only unverified but merely based on speculations intended to produce a negative image on the parties concerned,” the statement added.

Dominic and Bea started dating in 2021 and got engaged in July 2023.