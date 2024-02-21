Fuel company defends Dominic Roque over allegations of gas station ‘gift’

A fuel company defended actor Dominic Roque amid allegations that the showbiz personality was given a gasoline station by someone supposedly linked to him.

Cleanfuel on Tuesday said that it “strongly condemns” the accusations involving its brand ambassador on social media, calling them “false information” and “misleading reports.”

“We are categorically denying the allegation that Mr. Roque was given a Cleanfuel gasoline station,” it said in a statement.

“Being a company-owned entity, Cleanfuel does not provide nor extend franchise to anyone as claimed by someone,” the gas station added.

Cleanfuel has been operating as a fuel company since 2007.

It is one of the pioneers in using Auto LPG or liquefied petroleum gas, an eco-friendly alternative to gasoline fuel. Auto LPG is made of natural gases like propane and butane.

The fuel company stressed that Dominic is just its celebrity endorser who has “worked and represented the brand professionally for the past six years.”

“His contribution has been vital to reflect the company’s image and brand success. Please be guided accordingly,” Cleanfuel said.

Last February 19, Cleanfuel president and former congressman Bong Suntay, who was among those being linked to the actor, dispelled rumors that he bought Dominic a gas station.

“Kung talagang magre-research lang, makikita nila, as early as five years ago, talagang brand ambassador na si Dominic. Ang nakakagulat nga, ‘yung pinost pa nilang picture, ‘yung contract signing namin ni Dom,” he said.

“Walang katotohanan na binigyan siya ng gasolinahan,” Suntay added.

According to his interview with news personality Jay Ruiz, he and Dominic are longtime friends who are part of the “Euro Monkeys” group which consists of fellow gearheads Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, Dingdong Dantes, Richard Gutierrez and Kim Atienza.

The actor also clarified rumors surrounding him through a statement released by his lawyers from the Fernandez and Singson Law Offices.

“Mr. Dominic Roque does not own a Cleanfuel gas station; in fact, all Cleanfuel gas stations are company-owned,” it said.

The statement also denied that Bullet was a “benefactor” of Dominic. The mayor has been renting a condominium unit to the actor for three years.

It likewise denied that the actor and his former fiancee, actress Bea Alonzo, fought or disagreed over a prenuptial agreement.

Dominic and Bea started dating in 2021. They became engaged in July 2023.

Last February 11, both released a joint statement confirming the end of their engagement.

