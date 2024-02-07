‘Tatanda kang single’: Old clip of Bea Alonzo trying out TikTok filter resurfaces

Sparkle actress Bea Alonzo could not hide her surprise when a TikTok filter claimed she would grow old single.

Last year, fellow actress Cheska Fausto posted a video with Bea who tried out the “Nasa tamang tao ka na ba” filter for fun.

The filter would briefly shuffle answers randomly and then stop.

The phrase that Bea received was “Sorry, tatanda kang single.”

Bea couldn’t hide her horror as she appeared to mouth, “What?”

The video, which was uploaded on Nov. 11, 2023, recirculated anew following reports of the actress’ separation from her fiance, actor Dominic Roque.

Cheska uploaded it before with the caption: “HAHAHAHAHAHA hindi totoo, TikTok!” It was accompanied by emojis of a rolling-on-the-floor laughing face and a heart.

The video resurfaced after an online news website posted about it on Facebook on Wednesday.

It has earned 10,000 likes and laughing reactions and varying comments from Filipinos.

“Walang prob kung tatandang single kesa maling tao mapakasalan. Ending, hiwalay… better stay single,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“Ok lang maging single forever, [kaysa] married [ka] nga [pero ‘di ka naman] happy sa married life mo. Enjoy life habang bata, malakas, at may budget [pang] travel,” another Pinoy commented.

“What’s wrong with getting old single?… marriage is not for everyone… to each his own,” wrote a different online user.

“King of Talk” Boy Abunda on Tuesday revealed that Bea and Dominic have separated, with the actress reportedly returning her engagement ring to the actor.

Both got engaged in July 2023 and have been dating since 2021.

Boy’s confirmation came amid recent speculations that the two have called it quits after some internet users noticed that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring. There were also cryptic posts from Bea’s camp, as well as Dominic himself.

Bea’s road manager, Nina Ferrer, recently posted about the definition of a “manipulative sad boi.”

It was reposted by Ting Duque, the actress’ make-up artist, who added: “They should be stopped.”

Dominic, on the other hand, shared a Bible verse on Instagram Stories talking about suffering and perseverance.

