‘Breakup of the year’: Reactions as Boy Abunda confirms split of Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque

Actors Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque were among the trending topics on local social media after “King of Talk” Boy Abunda confirmed their separation on Tuesday afternoon.

On the February 6 episode of his talk show “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda,” he said the couple has broken up but added that there is a possibility that the pair is still trying to talk.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” Boy said.

“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea,” he added.

“Sinusuyo ba si Bea? Are they’re still trying to talk? Siguro. Maaari. Dahil sino ba naman ang ayaw maayos ang ganitong klase ng problema,” Boy further said.

“As a matter of fact, from good sources, kagabi o nung isang gabi lamang, ay nag-usap muli si Bea at saka si Dominic. They’re trying to understand each other. But they’re going through a rough patch,” he continued.

“Last night or two nights ago, nag-usap ‘yung dalawa. Ano ang status? Wala. I think, kung tama ang aking source, [si] Bea, isinoli na ang kanilang engagement ring,” the talk show host said.

Boy’s confirmation comes after a cryptic post by Bea’s road manager, Nina Ferrer, about the definition of a “manipulative sad boi.”

It was reposted by Ting Duque, Bea’s make-up artist, who added: “They should be stopped.”

Dominic also shared a Bible verse on Instagram Stories on Monday, specifically from Romans 5: 3-4, which reads: “We also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.”

Last February 1, Bea said that she still had “no idea” when asked what an ideal wedding looked like for her.

She was also asked about their possible wedding godparents, to which she answered: “Wala pa talaga. Wala pa talaga akong masabi sa inyo.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s names immediately gained buzz on social media following Boy’s confirmation of the split.

Others recalled other celebrities who have also separated recently.

“Wow!! We have a candidate for ‘Breakup of the Year’ in 2024. Last year, we have KathNiel [and] KimXi in a tie,” a user wrote, referring to Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla and Kim Chiu and Xian Lim.

“Kala ko 2023 was the great break up year, [bakit] may 2024 pa?” another Pinoy exclaimed with crying emojis.

Some were saddened over the development.

“Sayang… I was rooting for them… but ok lang, ‘di ba nga sabi, God always has other plans for us…” another user wrote.

“Pinakilig [niyo] kami sa proposal tapos bigla ganito. Wala talagang forever. My #BeaDom heart is crying,” a different Pinoy said with emojis.

Others questioned why the update had to come from someone outside the relationship.

“Pero ba’t si Tito ang nagpa-statement,” a Pinoy commented, referring to Boy.

“They’re still trying to fix it pa pala eh, bakit kayo na nag-confirm?” another user asked.

Last January 20, Dominic confirmed that Kathryn was part of their wedding guest list but not her ex-boyfriend, Daniel.

Days later, Bea uploaded a vlog where she revealed that she and the actor had sealed a love padlock in Mount Moiwa at Sapporo, Japan.

Bea and Dominic got engaged in July 2023. They have been dating since 2021.