Robredo owns ‘tita’ moment after failing to recognize ALAMAT

Former vice president Leni Robredo admitted being a “tita” when she failed to recognize P-pop boy group ALAMAT.

The Angat Buhay NGO chairperson on Friday, September 20, posted a picture of the boy group who she said requested a snap with her.

“The tita in me didn’t know them when they entered the room to ask for a pic, but I listened to them perform and they were soooo good! #Alamat,” Robredo wrote on an Instagram Story.

Angat Buhay executive director Raffy Magno also posted a picture with the boy group on his Instagram Story.

Based on Magno’s IG Stories, the Angat Buhay team appeared to be cleaning its office in Naga City.

Meanwhile, ALAMAT was among the performers in the Coke Studio Peñafrancia Festival in Naga City on September 19.

RELATED: Coke Studio hits the road with recording studio on wheels

The P-pop boy group is a six-member group formed by the Viva Artists Agency in collaboration with director Jason Paul Laxamana’s Ninuno Media in 2020.

It is also the country’s first multiethnic and multilingual act, with its members hailing from different parts of the Philippines.

ALAMAT is known for songs that illuminate Philippine culture like “Kbye” which is sung in seven local languages, “Kasmala” which went viral for its anti-colonialism concept, and “Aswang” that highlights a Filipino folkore character.

ALSO READ: Alamat earns new fans after ’kasmala’ music video gains buzz on Twitter anew

The group comprises Taneo Uyam, Mo Mitchell, Jao Canlas, Tomás Rodriguez, R-Ji Lim and Alas Alvarez.