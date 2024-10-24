Pop culture-oriented page praised for donating to Bicolanos affected by ‘Kristine’

A pop culture-oriented page known for posting memes and other content was lauded for donating part of its earnings to a non-government organization facilitating relief operations for Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

FFTM, also known as “Follow the Trend Movement,” on Wednesday, October 23, announced that it donated P50,000 of its earnings from online advertisements and sponsorships to Angat Buhay NGO as it offers aid to the “Kristine”-battered Bicol Region.

RELATED: Angat Buhay NGO launches donation drive for Naga City, Bicol areas affected by ‘Kristine’

“Please stay safe,” the page said on a social media post.

“We also thank you, our audience, for keeping our brand alive. Thank you for supporting FTTM Media,” it added in the comments.

As proof of the transaction, the page has uploaded a screengrab of the fund transfer in another post.

“We have just donated PHP 50,000.00 from our ad earns to Angat Buhay via Kaya Natin Movement to support the relief operations in Bicol. Stay safe!” FFTM said.

The initiative earned praise from Filipinos, especially supporters of the Robredo-led NGO and former vice president Leni Robredo.

“Pages we should all support. Thank you, FTTM. Nawa’y mag-multiply pa ang katulad ninyo,” a Facebook user commented.

“You chose the right foundation. Thank you for your help!” another user wrote.

“Nasa tamang circle pala ako. Salamat, FTTM,” commented a different Pinoy.

“God bless your kind hearts, FTTM Admins!” exclaimed another user.

While the page identified the tropical cyclone as a “typhoon,” “Kristine” has been classified as a severe tropical storm category, which is weaker than a typhoon.

Nevertheless, it packs storm-force winds and has since submerged several areas in the Bicol Region, including Naga City, in deep floodwaters.

“Kristine” has also damaged houses and structures and destroyed crops.

Based on state weather bureau PAGASA’s 8 a.m. advisory, the tropical cyclone is forecast to cross Northern Luzon over the next 12 hours and may emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos Region by Thursday afternoon.

“Kristine” will then move west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea and then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday, October 25 afternoon.