No pets left behind: How to donate to animals, pet owners affected by ‘Kristine’

No pets left behind.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) launched a donation drive for pets and pet owners who were affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The animal organization said it is accepting cash and in-kind donations for its relief efforts to animals and their families who were victimized by the storm.

In-kind donations can be in t0he form of following:

Canned goods for humans (pet owners)

Rice

Old towels

Dog and cat food (kibble or canned)

Collapsible cages and crates

These may be dropped off at PAWS Animal Rehabilitation Center on Aurora Boulevard corner Katipunan Avenue, Loyola Heights, Quezon City, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, those interested in sending cash may scan the QR code posted on its Facebook page to any mobile banking app or e-wallet.

They may also send cash to the BPI, BDO, and PNB bank accounts of the org, as well as through its GCash account.

PAWS has already sent an initial batch of dog food donations through the Angat Buhay NGO bound for Naga City in Bicol on Wednesday, October 23.

ALSO READ: Angat Buhay NGO launches donation drive for Naga City, Bicol areas affected by ‘Kristine’

“PAWS’ dedicated volunteers in Naga will be distributing these relief goods to pets and their owners in need of help over the coming days,” it said in a post.

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine has left the Bicol Region and other parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, submerged in floodwaters as it crossed the country this week.

The tropical cyclone has brought torrential rains that have turned the region’s streets into rivers and engulfed multiple houses and establishments, causing what is said to be the worst flooding in Bicol’s history in over five decades.