PAWS appeals for general anesthetic to conduct life-saving animal operations

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is appealing for general anesthetic to conduct “life-changing” surgeries on animals in need amid a shortage of supplies.

The non-profit organization on Tuesday, January 21 said that it urgently needs the medicine to perform procedures like amputations and spay and neuter or “kapon.”

It added that it is already on its “last three vials of injectable general anesthesia.”

General anesthesia is a medicine that induces a deep sleep state in patients who will undergo major surgeries. It also prevents them from feeling pain and other sensations during such invasive procedures.

“The situation is urgent as we’ve already contacted the national supplier and distributor, but they have informed us that there is currently zero stock available in the country,” PAWS said in its appeal.

“We have also reached out to other organizations that provide low-cost and free spay [or] neuter surgeries but they, too, are at a loss on where to source these supplies and may have to suspend their clinic operations soon,” it continued.

The organization said that it has likewise requested the drug company for “expedited importation of the anesthetic for compassionate use” to conduct medical procedures.

Such procedures, it said, refer to spaying and neutering which “help address the escalating problem of pet overpopulation,” as well as medical issues related to rabies.

“We urgently need help from anyone who can provide an immediate, legal supply of the injectable veterinary anesthetic so we can continue our clinic operations,” PAWS said.

It added that people with leads may contact them through email at [email protected] or by mobile at 0905-401-2235.

“We thank you so much for helping us continue our life-saving efforts,” the organization said.

PAWS also said that a simple share of its Facebook post “would make a huge impact.”

“We urgently need your support to help us crowdsource,” it said in the comments.

The organization has been at the forefront of rescuing abused and neglected animals, as well as championing animal rights, since its inception in 1954.

The volunteer-run network is known for conducting low-cost “kapon” procedures, especially for indigent communities.