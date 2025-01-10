PAWS to push for sanctions against motorists who use vehicles to torture animals

Trigger Warning: The article contains text featuring disturbing content about animal cruelty

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said it would push for sanctions against motorists who use their vehicles to torture or hurt animals on the road.

The initiative comes after the viral video of a cat being tied behind a tricycle driven by Ciriaco Mendoza Jr., who claimed the animal scratched his grandchild and stole food, enraged Filipinos.

The cat was initially forced to run to keep up with the tricycle’s speed but eventually gave in and was dragged along the road in Pangasinan.

Mendoza was called out by Ken Ordonio, the Facebook user who recorded the video, accusing him of ‘torturing’ the cat.

Medical assessment from the veterinarian showed that the feline sustained “abrasions” on its paws and knee parts, as well as “fractured” bones.

The incident sparked intense outrage among Filipinos, with Animal Kingdom Foundation describing the act as cruel and unacceptable.

The Land Transportation Office said that Mendoza may lose his driver’s license if he was proven to have committed misconduct, specifically for being an “Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle” under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The tricycle driver was also summoned to appear at a hearing on January 20 to explain his actions.

The cat was temporarily cared for by Jenny Sotelo, an animal lover and rescuer in Pangasinan.

RELATED: Cat dragged by tricycle driver in viral video now under care of animal lover

Meanwhile, PAWS, also invited to the hearing, described Mendoza’s “horrifying and violent act” as part of a “deeply disturbing and recurring pattern of inhumane animal transportation that must be addressed.”

It said that as part of the investigation, it “will push for the immediate revocation of Jun Mendoza’s license, along with other severe sanctions.”

“PAWS will not waver in its efforts to make such penalties the standard for motorists who misuse their vehicles to violate the Animal Welfare Act or to engage in acts of torture or cruelty against animals on the road,” the organization said.

“This includes inhumane transportation practices such as dragging animals, transporting animals in trunks, and the widespread issue of live animals being confined in the cargo hold compartments of buses,” PAWS added.

It said it is “resolute” in its commitment to ensuring that justice will be attained and that all the individuals who committed animal cruelty will “face the full extent of the law.”

“We will continue to pursue every avenue necessary to prevent these inhumane acts and hold perpetrators accountable,” the organization added.

PAWS also encouraged the public to properly report cases of animal cruelty to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions and ensure justice is served to voiceless animals.

It shared links detailing the process of how they can report such incidents and file complaints.

The Animal Welfare Act states that it is unlawful for any person to “torture any animal.”

It also states that an individual who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment, or neglect shall be jailed and/or penalized.

As of Wednesday, January 8, animal rights advocate Norman Marquez said that the cat has now been adopted by Gel Perez, the mother of Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez.

He said that the matriarch “traveled all the way” from Batangas to adopt the feline in Pangasinan.

Marquez added that Perez also rescues dogs and cats “without asking for donations,” adding that her rescues “are mostly free roaming inside living quarters.”

Perez said she is planning to name the cat “Brave.”

“Ampogi [niya] grabe, his eyes, bilog [na] bilog. Malambing po [siya], as in nayayakap ko [na] din [siya],” she wrote on Facebook on Thursday, January 9.