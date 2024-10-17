Pinoys call out SUV driver for tying goat behind moving vehicle

Filipinos called out a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driver for tying a goat in its rear while the car continued moving on a road along Naga City.

Facebook user Mary Ann Armillo Oira on October 8 posted a reel showing a gray Fortuner dragging a goat tied behind the vehicle.

According to her post, she initially thought the driver was unaware of the situation.

“Pero nang mag-overtake ako sa kanya, naka-ngisi pa siya. Pauwi na akong Pili galing sa Naga nang makita ko ‘to. Marami kaming bumusina sa sasakyan niya, pero hindi siya huminto,” Oira said.

“Kaya, in-overtake ko siya para harangan siya, pero instead na huminto, nag-overtake lang siya sa’kin,” she added.

She also said she took a video of the incident so the vehicle’s plate number could be exposed.

Oira’s post has earned 1.9 million views, 2,700 comments, 2,800 shares and 7,000 likes so far, with most Filipinos expressing their anger at the incident which they called a display of “animal cruelty.”

Based on her comments, the incident occurred in Naga on October 8.

“Hinarangan ko nga ‘yan. Tapos nag-overtake sa’kin,” she responded to one of the users.

Orio also said she and other motorists honked at the SUV driver to catch his attention.

“When the old man got out, he was still smirking, which was really annoying,” she said in the comments, as translated to English.

Orio added that she felt the stunt was “intentional” because of the driver’s expression when people called his attention.

Someone also asked if the incident happened in front of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in Naga City.

She answered in the affirmative.

Other users tagged animal welfare groups to inform them about the happening.

This was not the first time such incidents have occurred.

Last July, a dog was spotted standing on top of a moving pickup truck bed cover in Davao del Oro.

The incident caught the attention of actress-influencer Heart Evangelista, an animal advocate, who commented: “Hayop sila.”

RELATED: Filipinos call for animal org’s attention after dog spotted standing on moving pickup

The Animal Welfare Act protects animals from abuse, maltreatment, and exploitation.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to torture any animal, to neglect to provide adequate care, subject any dog or horse to dogfights or horsefights, kill or cause or procure to be tortured or deprived of adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat or use the same in research or experiments not expressly authorized by the Committee on Animal Welfare,” part of the law says.

An individual who is found to subject an animal to cruelty, maltreatment, or neglect shall be imprisoned and/or penalized.