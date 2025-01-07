Cat dragged by tricycle driver in viral video now under care of animal lover

Trigger Warning: Article contains video and text featuring disturbing content about animal cruelty

The viral cat, dragged by a tricycle driver on a road in Malasiqui, Pangasinan, is now under the temporary care of an animal lover after the harrowing incident.

Facebook user Ken Ordonio on Saturday, January 4, uploaded a video that featured him following a tricycle with a cat tied on its back.

The cat was initially forced to run to keep up with the tricycle’s speed, but eventually gave in and was dragged along.

Ordonio condemned the tricycle driver, accusing him of “torturing” the animal.

“Mas mabuti pang iwala niyo kaysa ganyanin niyo, parehas niyo din na nabubuhay ‘yan… napaaway pa tuloy ako sa’yo,” he wrote on Facebook.

The incident has since sparked intense outrage among Filipinos and animal welfare groups. Heidi Caguioa, project director of the Animal Kingdom Foundation, described the video as “very heartbreaking.”

Reports identified the tricycle driver as 71-year-old Ciriaco Mendoza Jr., who claimed he wanted to get rid of the cat because it had been scratching his grandchild and stealing food.

“Humihingi ako ng pasensiya o paumanhin. Hindi ko naman intensyon ‘yung ginawa ko na ‘yung pusa na iniligay ko sa tricycle ay brutal,” he said.

The Land Transportation Office has already placed his tricycle, with plate number 206-WLY, under temporary alarm while investigations are ongoing.

It has also issued a show-cause order, requiring Mendoza to explain his actions at a hearing scheduled for January 20 at its office in Quezon City.

Mendoza is also required to submit a notarized explanation on why his license should not be suspended or revoked for being an “Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle,” as outlined in Section 27(a) of the Land Transportation Code, in connection with the incident.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) urged the public to report cases of animal cruelty directly to authorities rather than sharing them on social media, so that the perpetrator can be properly sanctioned.

The Animal Welfare Act states that it is unlawful for any person to “torture any animal.”

It also states that an individual who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment, or neglect shall be jailed and/or penalized.

Meanwhile, concerned Filipinos reported that Jenny Sotelo, a Pangasinan resident and pet owner, has temporarily offered to care for the cat in the video.

Reports said the feline was also brought to the veterinary clinic by barangay officials who were notified of the incident.

Animal welfare advocate Norman Marquez said that the cat sustained “abrasions on the left and right forepaw and hind paw, as well as on the knee parts of both hind limbs due to physical trauma.”

He said that the feline also had “fractured” bones.

Sotelo said that the cat is currently confined in a veterinary clinic.

Based on Sotelo’s profile, she is also taking care of 45 dogs and rescues abused animals.