How TikToker Ice Neo reinvented fit checks

“Ang sapatos? Sergio. Ang outfit? Marimar. Ang mukha? Pulgoso.”

TikTok creator Ice Neo reinvented fit checks online with his hilarious banters.

One of his most watched entries in “Ang sapatos?” series has garnered over 614,000 likes.

The trailblazer who brought to light the Kitchie Nadal renaissance a few months back is also the same person who made “danas” a third world-appropriate expression of misery.

READ: ‘Kitchie Nadal renaissance’: How early 2000s OPM singer-songwriter regains popularity among Gen-Zs

He first gained popularity on TikTok, singing Nora Aunor’s “Kahit Konting Awa” to any given situation, especially comically unfortunate ones.

The self-confessed Noranian has the trappings of a Pinoy TikTok star who has gutter humor and a splash of personality and relatability.

Neo also made niche references to 70s Filipino rock band Asin and the Santisima Trinidad in his posts, drawing comparisons to Ethel Cain in jest from some Pinoy users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✧ neo ✧ (@iceeneoo)

Just for being himself and a creative master of online virality, Ice has already graced the cover of Scout magazine along with other influencers Yani, Paul Allen, Renee Dominique, Mykee Mae and Zeke Abella.

His posts on Instagram usually rakes in comments about his vibe, looks and fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✧ neo ✧ (@iceeneoo)

“Lakambini ng katipunan ❤️‍🔥”, wrote one IG user on his Instagram post.

“Icon,” another Pinoy user said.

“Muse namin yan 😍😍,” a different Filipino quipped.

Recently, Ice thanked his supporters after reaching over 100,000 followers on TikTok.

Ice also thanked his friends who pushed him to create a TikTok account.

WE ARE 100K FOLLOWERS SA TIKTOK IM CRYING RN DITO SA LRT PUREZA STATION PUTANGINA SOBRANG MAHAL NA MAHAL KO KAYONG LAHAT LALO NA MGA OOMFS AND FRIENDS KO NA NAGPUSH SAKEN MAGTIKTOK 😭🫰🫰🫰🫰 pic.twitter.com/lmbcl2G1LM — magdalena bayot (@iceeneoo) September 11, 2024

Aside from his growing following, Ice has already accumulated a total of 15.7 million likes on TikTok.