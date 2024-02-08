Bea Alonzo showered with greetings after Dominic Roque’s FB Reel

Is it actress Bea Alonzo’s birthday?

Some Filipinos have been greeting the actress after actor Dominic Roque uploaded an old Facebook Reel, featuring their moments together amid their reported separation.

The engaged couple, who announced their engagement in July 2023, has been making headlines following speculations about their relationship. Rumors sparked when Bea was seen without her engagement ring.

By February 6, “King of Talk” Boy Abunda confirmed the separation, adding that based on his source, the actress had already returned the ring.

Although the couple initially planned to tie the knot this year, Bea revealed in recent interviews that she still had “no idea” about what her ideal wedding would look like.

Boy’s confirmation also comes after a cryptic post by Bea’s road manager, Nina Ferrer, about the definition of a “manipulative sad boi.”

It was reposted by Ting Duque, Bea’s make-up artist, who added: “They should be stopped.”

Dominic also shared a Bible verse on Instagram Stories on Monday, specifically from Romans 5: 3-4, which reads: “We also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.”

RELATED: ‘Breakup of the year’: Reactions as Boy Abunda confirms split of Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque

The actor on Thursday, February 8, reposted an old Facebook Reel which he uploaded in 2022 to greet Bea on her birthday before.

“HappyHappyBirthdayHun,” its description reads.

It was accompanied by a caption related to the recent events.

“Bea’s a beautiful person inside [and] out…” the official Facebook page of Dominic wrote with a white heart emoji.

“No hate [or] bashing [or] negative things, please…” he added with a folded hands emoij.

The post has amassed 77,000 likes and reactions, 3,200 shares and over 3,800 comments so far.

While others hoped to see the couple get back together, there were some who thought Dominic really posted a birthday greeting video for her due to the clip’s description.

“Happy birthday, idol Bea,” a Facebook user wrote with emojis of cakes and balloons.

“Happy Birthday to my Idol since birth, Bea,” another online user commented with birthday and partying face emojis.

“Sending love and prayers to both of you, Idol Dominic Roque and idol Bea Alonzo… Happy birthday, Queen Bea!” exclaimed a different Pinoy with folded hands emojis.

“Wohooo! BEADOM. Happiest birthday, idol Bea Alonzo! We love you both!” another online user commented with emojis.

Bea is born on Oct. 17. 1987.

The Facebook Reel, which Dominic had reposted, was originally uploaded on Oct. 21, 2022, five days after her birthday.