Kim Won-shik unveiled as new model of local fashion brand

Local fashion brand Bench revealed South Korean actor and singer Kim Won-shik as its newest endorser.

During the Fashion Week Holiday 2024 on September 1, Kim shocked fans after strutting his debut runway with Bench with a fashionable yet undeniable charisma.

The appearance also marked a new chapter in his already rising career in the country, following his debut as Metro Man’s cover star last April.

The Korean actor and singer couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity, as he felt honored to be part of the whole fashion week festivities along with other Filipino celebrities.

“So now I am not just an actor and a singer, I am also a runway model,” he said in an Instagram post.

“It’s amazing how Bench has a lot of Korean endorsers and now I am one of them. Bench supports local, Bench is world-class, and this is why I love Bench.”

Other South Korean celebrities who endorsed the brand include Hyun Bin in 2020, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook, and the girl group TWICE in 2019.

Apart from being named the newest endorser of the local brand, Kim also announced his return to the music industry with his second single, “Hello My Love,” a heartfelt ballad that captures the essence of unwavering love and commitment.

His latest single, with a blend of English and Korean lyrics, will be released this October, allowing listeners to truly feel the song’s emotion through a story of finding true love.

Kim is no stranger to the Philippines as he has already lived in the country for six and a half years, “I feel like this is my second home,” he previously said.

Before Bench, he already debuted in local showbiz for Universal Records Philippines’ first-ever mini-series, “Pag-Ibig Na Kaya,” alongside Filipino artists Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose.

Kim also starred in the Philippine adaptation of the K-drama “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, where he played the special role of Daniel Park. Additionally, recorded “To Be With You” as one of the official soundtracks for the series.

In South Korea, Kim has appeared in several series and shows, including “Love Like a K-Drama (2023),” “Alchemy of Souls (2022),” and “True Beauty (2020).”