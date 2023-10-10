‘Images you can smell’: Ahn Hyo Seop in a Pasig River moment as he views his billboards

The Pasig River was once again the spotlight in a South Korean actor’s pictures.

This is after Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop took photos with his huge billboard along EDSA Guadalupe in Makati City.

The actor, known for his role in the Korean series “Business Proposal,” was in the country for his “The Present Show” fan meeting on October 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

A post by the Philippine Star shows Seop’s photos with his Bench billboards, a part of the Pasig River visible behind the actor.

AHN HYO SEOP IN GUADALUPE 😳 K-drama star Ahn Hyo Seop poses with his billboards in Guadalupe, Makati City during his visit to the country for his first-ever fanmeet in Manila. 📸 Janelle Lorzano/The Philippine STAR pic.twitter.com/ocZxX4aQW4 — latestchika.com (@latest_chika) October 9, 2023

Seop’s pictures of his billboards quickly caught the attention of some Filipinos on social media. They mostly noticed the murky Pasig River behind him.

“Images you can smell. Kawawa naman si pogi,” an X user commented.

“Ganda ng background, Pasig River,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Eto na naman tayo sa chocolate river,” another Facebook user said.

A Facebook user suggested that the government improve or renovate the area.

“I think the government must improve that spot. It could be a popular tourist spot. Parang Glico sa Japan,” the user said.

Before this, Kim Seon-ho also took pictures in front of his billboards in Guadalupe when he visited the country for his fan meeting last July.

At that time, the river also seemed to outshine the actor in the photos, prompting Filipinos to comment more on its dismal condition.

READ: ‘Amoy na amoy yung background’: Pasig River steals the scene in Kim Seon-ho’s photo

Seop, meanwhile, is currently on tour for his “The Present Show” in Asia. It included stops in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan.

Since his debut in 2015, he has appeared in popular South Korean dramas, including “Business Proposal” and “Doctor Romantic 3.”

He recently starred as the main character in the South Korean mystery “A Time Called You.” The series can be streamed on Netflix.