MMDA offers free Pasig River ferry rides anew

The Metro Manila Development Authority is once again offering free Pasig River ferry rides to commuters going to cities around Metro Manila this December.

“Sabi nila, masarap ang libre. Kaya sa Pasig River Ferry Service, masarap na ang biyahe dahil sa walang traffic, libre pa ang pamasahe!” MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service said in a Facebook post last December 3.

“Magtungo na sa anumang istasyon ng Pasig River Ferry Service na malapit sa inyo at ikaw ay isasakay nang libre,” it added.

The ferry service is a mode of transportation operated by the MMDA.

Here are the locations of its stations that are open for commuters for free:

Escolta Station in Escolta, Manila Guadalupe Station in Makati City Hulo Station in Mandaluyong City Kalawaan Station in Pasig City Lambingan Station in Sta. Ana, Manila Lawton Station in Arroceros, Manila Maybunga Station in Pasig City Pinagbuhatan Station in Pasig City PUP Station in Sta. Mesa, Manila San Joaquin Station in Pasig City Ana Station in Sta. Ana, Manila Valenzuela Station in Makati City

The traffic authority said taking the ferry rides would help commuters avoid holiday traffic.

“Umiwas sa bigat ng trapik ngayong Kapaskuhan. I-enjoy ang tanawin habang binabaybay ang Ilog Pasig patungo sa iyong destinasyon sa Metro Manila. Tara na, biyahe na!” read the post.

In the comments section, social media users cheered for this initiative. Others also gave a shout out to their staff.

“Thank you po MMDA pasig River Ferry everyday po ako sumasakay. Balikan. Walang bayad. Walang pagod. Mababait din po ang mga staff, kapitan at crew. God bless,” one Facebook user said.

“Sana po magtuloy tuloy ang inyong byahe na walang binabayaran pamasahe! Nag eenjoy ka na sa mga tanawin libre pa,” another online user said.

MMDA released the schedule for the ferry trips last November 23.

The stations are open from Mondays to Saturdays.

Last March, the Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (PRCMO) announced the reopening of pontoon services for both tourists and commuters.

“Why not take the scenic route right at the heart of Metro Manila and discover the beautiful and improving Pasig River?” PRCMO previously said.

The PRCMO is a government body under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources tasked to rehabilitate the once non-passable Pasig River.

