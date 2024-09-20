New PPCRV voter’s ed program aims to foster responsible citizenship

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) launched its “most ambitious” voter’s education program this week, aiming to shape Filipinos into model citizens.

Dubbed as “Tibok Pinoy,” the program includes six books and 11 podcasts that pivot back to key values of a model Filipino.

Evelyn Singson, PPCRV chairperson, noted the challenge of convincing voters that they have the power to effect change.

“This project aims to transform every Filipino voter’s mindset from hopelessness and indifference to hope and empowerment,” Singson said.

She stressed the importance of teaching the youth the core values of a good Filipino and encouraging them to embody these values.

“If they demand these of themselves, they will look for these attributes in the leaders they will choose,” according to her.

“When the qualities of the voters improve, the qualities of the leaders they elect will likewise improve,” she added. “It’s a long journey but we have to take the first step now.”

Previous PPCRV voter’s education campaigns were held every three years during elections, focusing on selecting candidates based on capability, character, and experience, using the widely adopted “10 Commandments for Voting.”

Among those present in the book launch were Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, and Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Erwin Garcia.

Bishop David praised the project. emphasizing that laypeople should be at the forefront of this kind of apostolate.

“The primary volunteer work that the Church is asking for is not to serve the Church, but to serve society as members of the Church,” he said.