Bishops to consecrate nation to Divine Mercy

The nation’s Catholic bishops will consecrate the Philippines to the Divine Mercy on April 27 as part of the Church’s observance of the Jubilee Year 2025.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, announced the initiative in an April 11 letter addressed to fellow bishops and the Catholic community.

He described the consecration as a “collective response of faith and hope” amid what he called grave challenges facing the country and the global community.

These, according to him, include the threat of global conflict, widespread corruption, the erosion of truth, and increasing opposition to Church teachings on life and family.

“This nationwide consecration will be a profound expression of our trust in the Divine Mercy—a trust that remains our final refuge in these times of uncertainty and trial,” David said.

The consecration will take place during all Masses across the country on Divine Mercy Sunday, which falls on the second Sunday of Easter.

The Prayer of Consecration to the Divine Mercy will be recited in place of the General Intercessions.

The cardinal encouraged all dioceses, parishes, religious communities, and Catholic institutions to participate in the spiritual initiative.

“Together, let us entrust ourselves, our Church, and our nation to the boundless mercy of God, confident that in His mercy we will find the healing, renewal, and hope we so deeply need,” he added.

Divine Mercy Sunday was established by Pope John Paul II in 2000 during the canonization of St. Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun and mystic whose visions inspired the devotion.

It has been celebrated annually on the second Sunday of Easter since 2001 and has become a significant day of prayer and devotion for Catholics worldwide.